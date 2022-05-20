Quintana Roo Among Mexican States To Receive $30 Million Investment
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 20, 2022
The tourist-friendly state of Quintana Roo will be part of a $30 million investment recently announced for the southeastern region of Mexico.
According to U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar, the investment will take place through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In addition to Quintana Roo—comprising destinations such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cozumel—the Mexican states of Chiapas, Campeche, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Veracruz Yucatan will receive funding in an effort to create jobs and improve local communities.
"The success of Mexico is the success of North America," said Ambassador Salazar, adding that "this region is a priority for the United States. It represents a unique opportunity for conservation and sustainable development that we will enhance through private investment."
Thanks to my @USEmbassyMEX & @USAIDMX colleagues for launching #PROMOSUR and announcing 30 million more in investment for southeast . This initiative encompasses all of assistance programs to promote investment and sustainable development in Mexico’s South-Southeast region. https://t.co/HChgdYo6Aw— Embajador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) May 19, 2022
Quintana Roo is in the midst of a bounce back in terms of tourism as the state hosted more than 12.5 million visitors last year, which was around 84 percent of its pre-pandemic totals.
What's more, the region recently eliminated mask mandates as officials report a drop in COVID-19 cases and eye a return to normal.
