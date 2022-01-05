Quintana Roo’s Tourism Numbers Bounce Back to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
January 05, 2022
Tourism officials in Quintana Roo revealed the state welcomed over 12.5 million visitors in 2021, which was around 84 percent of the region’s pre-pandemic totals.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Under Secretary of Tourism Development Andres Aguilar Becerril said a total of 12,548,582 visitors arrived in the Mexican state, with 7,152,692 being international travelers and 5,395,890 being national tourists.
Becerril partially credited increased flight connectivity for the rise in travelers to near pre-pandemic levels, with more than 120 cities now connected with Quintana Roo. He also said an estimated 6.2 million airplane seats from 124 cities in 28 countries are scheduled for arrival in the state through March 3, with 68.5 percent being international service.
The holidays also played a significant role in the region’s tourism comeback, with the Easter travel period registering 665,532 arrivals, the summer season bringing in 3,300,193 tourists and the winter holidays welcoming 1,199,926 travelers.
The Costa Maya region of Quintana Roo state is looking to bolster its tourism industry, as American Airlines launched the first-ever direct flights between the U.S. and Chetumal, connecting Miami International Airport to Chetumal International Airport.
Overall, Mexican tourism officials announced more than 31 million international visitors arrived via airplane between January and November 2021. Ministry of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques revealed that around 31.6 million international arrivals were registered through November, a 76.5 percent increase from the previous year.
