Last updated: 02:32 PM ET, Tue January 19 2021

Quintana Roo Tourism Officials Working on COVID-19 Testing Programs

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 19, 2021

Quintana Roo's Inlet
PHOTO: A spectacular natural setting in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. (Photo courtesy Quintana Roo Tourism Board)

Officials in Quintana Roo are working to develop a plan to provide access to the necessary COVID-19 tests for all travelers heading back to the United States.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Secretary of Tourism Marisol Vanegas Perez said they are working on a strategy to provide the required coronavirus tests at hotels before the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations go into effect.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland plans reopening.

Travel Industry Steps Up To Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Etihad Airways

Etihad One of First Airlines To Launch IATA Travel Pass

Hotel employee cleaning room.

WTTC Predicts Return of Over 100 Million Global Tourism Jobs...

Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean’s Richard Fain Urges Patience as...

Vanegas Perez said there are more than 70,000 guaranteed rooms where tourists can take the antigen test inside hotels across the Mexican state. The COVID-19 tests will be performed with specialized medical equipment and the results will meet CDC requirements for re-entry into the U.S.

“The strategy is complete with training, with tests endorsed by COFEPRIS and the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference and will be carried out in hotels with the proper validation and protocol for the facilities,” Vanegas Perez told the Riviera Maya News.

Earlier this week, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said the COVID-19 antigen tests required by the CDC are just as efficient as PCR tests, but are cheaper and provide reliable results “practically immediately.”

“The problem we face with the PCR tests is that each one costs about $150, the result takes 24 to 72 hours, the laboratories to perform them here are scarce, and there is not enough for the tourists we receive,” Joaquin Gonzalez told the Riviera Maya News.

“We are already in contact with laboratories to facilitate its application among tourists,” Joaquin Gonzalez continued.

Last week, the Cancun Hotel Association also placed two bids to purchase vaccines for their tourist service providers.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Dusk at Seychelles

COVID-Vaccinated Travelers Can Visit Seychelles With No...

Montgomery Offers a Purposeful Travel Experience for Black History Month

Puerto Vallarta Announces Changes to COVID-19 Recovery Plan

gallery icon American's Most Coveted Future Travel Destinations

gallery icon Jamaica Travel: Breathtaking Beaches, Stunning Hotels and Great People

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS