Ring in the New Year at One of These Waikiki Beachfront Events
Destination & Tourism Michelle M. Winner December 13, 2019
Waikiki is the celebration capital of Hawaii. On New Year’s Eve, it sizzles with an array of events to ring in the New Year. There’s something magical about celebrating the moment that the clock strikes twelve as fireworks light up the sky offshore over Waikiki Beach.
Most oceanfront hotels are holding gala events and dinners, timed to the firework finale. Even if you don’t want to attend a hotel event, make your way down to Waikiki Beach before 11:55 p.m. when the Waikiki Improvement Association is hosting a free ten-minute firework display by the famous Fireworks by Grucci, shot from a barge anchored off Waikiki, sponsored by their hotel members and other generous businesses.
In Waikiki, a moonlight kiss, a glass of bubbly, the energy of the waves and lots of fellow revelers make for an unforgettable welcome to 2020.
Where to Party
While many events are only for 21 years of age and older, we have included dinners and events that welcome children too. Reservations and ticket purchases should be made well in advance. Quoted prices may be for early-bird bookings and do not include fees, tips or taxes.
Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Hosts “Midnight Mirage” an Arabian Fantasy
8:00 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Alohilani promises an over-the-top fantasy celebration. General admission tickets start at $100 per person, $300 for VIP, to $12,000 for you and 29 of your nearest and dearest in a semi-private setup with bottles of Louis Roederer Champagne and Patron or Grey Goose. Entertainment is by worldwide DJ headliner Ravi Drums. Other VIP Packages are available. Dress to impress. A portion of the evening’s ticket sales will be donated to Hoola Na Pua, a Hawaii-based non-profit focused on supporting youth survivors of human trafficking.
Tip: With three distinct venues to party in, opt for the best views of Waikiki Beach and fireworks just before midnight at Swell Pool Bar and Pool Deck.
RumFire at the Sheraton Waikiki Presents “2020 Rio Carnival”
8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
RumFire transforms the Sheraton’s entire oceanfront length of the property into a spectacular Rio de Janeiro Carnival with Diamond Head as a backdrop. A special “Champagne Room” will have a dedicated area for fireworks viewing. The headliner is singer-songwriter Hailene with MCs and an array of DJs to keep you dancing.
General admission starts at $135, Champagne Room $280 per person. A variety of packages and reserved tables are available on the website along with expedited entry, bottle service and VIP areas. For more info, check their website under the “Special Events” tab. Dress code: feathers optional.
The Royal Hawaiian Hotel Brings You “Adventures in Wonderland”
8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Billed as a “swanky soiree,” The Royal is revamping the New Year’s Eve party and going all out with a posh dining celebration on the Ocean Lawn and at Mai Tai Bar. A grand chef’s buffet table laden with the best seafood offerings, charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, salads and celebratory entrees, along with a carved-to-order Prime Rib or Rack of Lamb, all precede the glorious dessert table. DJs, dancers and incredible views of the fireworks at midnight will delight you.
Tickets are general admission, $250 for adults, $175 children. Mai Tai Bar reserved tables seating is $250 p.p., $350 for Champagne Lanai Oceanfront Terrace. For the ultimate “Wonderland” experience reserve a VIP Cabana. To inquire about VIP and other packages, please contact erin.shimabukuro@marriott.com directly.
Moana Surfrider Introduces “Around the World” New Year’s Eve Celebration
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Moana’s Banyan Tree Courtyard becomes the center of Hawaii’s cultural melting pot with multi-cultural performances by lion dancers, Polynesian troupes, taiko drummers and costumed characters. Families are welcome, and face painting, caricatures and photo booths for snapping that family memory are available. Limited bar menu, and drinks available for purchase.
Tickets for general admission include party entry, entertainment, activities and party favors at $100 per adult and $50 per child. On December 15, prices increase. Reserved VIP tables/cabanas are available with lavish decor, the best view of the fireworks and champagne and bottle service, along with valet parking and a multi-course meal of international flavors. Contact mengna.jiang@marriott.com for VIP reservations.
The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
Lots of choices on property at this large resort fronting the widest stretch of Waikiki Beach; a prix-fixe dinner, luau, buffets and a gala dinner with a private fireworks finale. Click here for info and tickets.
Waikiki Starlight Luau New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Early birds will love the Waikiki Starlight Luau with a Polynesian show on the rooftop of the Hilton’s Mid-Pacific Conference center. The spectacular Polynesian show features live music, drums, dancing and knife dancers ending the show in fiery drama.
Adults $175, kids (4-11 yrs.) $140. Prime Rib carving station, island favorites like teriyaki chicken and traditional kalua pig, ahi poke, salad bar, poi and the dessert table. There is also a kid’s buffet if they’d prefer more familiar dishes.
Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort’s “New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Show”
7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. with grand finale fireworks show
This is the big one, the gala event that is eagerly anticipated by returning visitors and locals alike. Live Hawaiian music and fabulous food on the Great Lawn near Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon. A set General Seating with Four-Course Dinner is priced at $300 p.p. and includes three drinks. The Premium Seating (first or second rows) with Seven-Course Dinner is $450 for adults includes five drinks; children (5-11 yrs.) $250. The grand finale is the Hilton’s own fireworks show at 11 p.m.
Bali Steak & Seafood Four-Course Prix-Fixe New Year’s Eve Dinner
5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
As a restaurant known for serving the freshest island seafood, beautifully cooked meats and fowl, and with stunning views of the ocean, Bali’s prix-fixe dinner menu is sure to please. Starting with Amuse Bouche, feast on an appetizer, salad and soup, a palate-cleansing sorbet and a main course that can be complemented by adding a lobster tail or King Crab legs. For dessert, you may have room for their signature Tahitian vanilla bean mousse. $175 per person plus optional entrée/dessert addition.
Dessert Buffet and Fireworks Viewing at Rainbow Suite in Rainbow Tower
8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Complimentary sparkling drinks and luscious island-influenced desserts pair beautifully with the Fireworks Show that Hilton is putting on at 11:00 p.m. at the Lagoon. This is a festive way to celebrate for only $85 pp. Click here for tickets.
Tip: You might even do the Rainbow Lanai New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. $69.95 Adults, kids $34.95 (5-11 years), and then stroll on over for dessert buffet and the fireworks (must purchase dessert event tickets).
Halekulani
For additional information and dining reservations please contact the hotel at 808-923-2311
House Without A Key
5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet for Adults $85, Children $45.
5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Cocktail & Appetizer Only Package for Adults, $30 required minimum charge.
Orchids
Orchids will start the evening with a limited ala-carte menu from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The sumptuous Orchids New Year’s Eve Dinner Package begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs to 12:30 a.m. with a New Year’s Eve Set Dinner Menu available. Adults $280, Children (4-12) $140.
La Mer
8:00 p.m.
An incredible feast as only La Mer can deliver, is planned for the La Mer New Year’s Eve Dinner Package, with a set dinner menu available. Adults $390.
Tip: The Kawehewehe Lawn welcomes the Tommy James Orchestra featuring the Paradise Sisters 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and all guests enjoying Halekulani’s dining and cocktail venues are invited to “Swing Under the Stars” in this stunning venue framed by views of Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean.
Reef Bar and Market Grill’s Ohana Dinner
4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The hotel’s direct oceanfront restaurant is usually a “grill your own,” but on New Year’s Eve there is a set menu and they are going to do the grilling for you. Sit back with your libation and relax. Ohana means family or extended family in Hawaii, and you can bring everyone to this dinner. Make a reservation at 808-924-7333 or online at OpenTable. Price is $99 for adults and kids 5-12 are $45. This is a great place to watch the fireworks.
Exclusive Voyager 47 Club Lounge New Year’s Eve Party
8 p.m. to midnight
This New Year’s Eve party is so exclusive that you have to book a room at the hotel in one of the Voyager 47 Club rooms to attend. Voyager 47 guests are welcomed to this oceanfront club lounge gratis as the ultimate perk to take in panoramic views of the Waikiki skyline and the fireworks show.
In this intimate space right on the beach guests will have a full bar with discounted drinks, complimentary light appetizers, a complimentary midnight champagne toast and party favors. Hurry, these rooms will book out soon and make sure you book a Voyager Club room or any suite in the hotel for access to the party.
Tip: If you are not staying in a Voyager Club room, the oceanfront Hula Grill Waikiki has seating available for regular dinner service. But reserve a table between 8:45 p.m.-10 p.m. and enjoy their four-course New Year’s Eve prix-fixe dinner and you can stay at your table for the fireworks at midnight and a complimentary champagne toast. Adults $95, Kids 10 and under are offered regular keiki (kid) menu. Contact ashley@hulagrillwaikiki.com for all New Year’s Eve reservations.
Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa Presents “Fire and Water at SWIM Ocean Bar”
6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and 10 p.m. to midnight
The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort will be partying at the pool deck overlooking Waikiki Beach. Start at the SWIM Ocean Bar Dinner Buffet with delicious grilled lobster tail, steak, oysters, kiawe smoked duck, Lechon and more. Adults $80, $33 for kids (6-12). At 10 p.m. the pool terrace transforms into a full bar where guests can watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks over the ocean and toast to the new year. Tickets: 808-923-1234
Note: While we recognize the significance of using the Hawaiian language diacritical markings and glottal stops important for pronunciation and meanings, we regret that these are not always recognized accurately on various computer operating systems. Thus, okina and kahako used in Hawaiian words have been excluded from this article.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Michelle M. Winner
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS