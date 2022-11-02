Romance Tourism is Growing Exponentially in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera November 02, 2022
Romance Tourism is an efficient industry that accelerates the economic growth of many communities in the country, helps modernize the infrastructure, boosts the economy, promotes our cultural resources, balances social equality, and supports sustainability.
This segment covers not only destination weddings but also proposals, bachelor and bachelorette parties, honeymoons, wedding anniversaries, vow renewals, the final trip before the baby's birth (Babymoon), second weddings, travel with the family (Family Moon) and a new niche that is growing exponentially with the current epidemiological and economic conditions, which are elopement weddings.
In Mexico, year after year, the network of resources throughout the destinations specializes in this segment, holding a significant number of destination weddings annually. While the favorite setting for couples has been our beautiful beaches, the new generations are attracted to colonial and adventure destinations.
Colonial and Adventure Destinations
Therefore, the Mexican Tourism Board - SECTUR, through the General Directorate of Innovation for Tourism, is promoting Romance Tourism. The organization is focusing not only on destination weddings but also seeking the integration of other tourism products and experiences in and around that particular moment, allowing the incorporation of the local population, which contributes to raising their quality of life.
The Secretary developed some catalogs in a coordinated effort between the Destination Wedding Specialist Association - DWSA, the Secretariats of Tourism of different States, all the specialized suppliers of this tourist destination, and the Mexican Tourism Board. Together all carried out virtual workshops to create innovative tourism services aimed at Romance Tourism, with an individual value that gives them a distinctive character and, at the same time, a unique identity. This way, local vendors and communities represented by artisans, traditional cooks, agribusinesses, and cooperatives have been incorporated, thus seeking social development with a gender and inclusion perspective.
It is essential to mention that this work responds to the new tourist policy that seeks to encourage the benefits of this activity to showcase the localities and reach more sectors of the population, seeking a balanced development of the country's regions.
Celebrating Romance
Lovers celebrate their romance and weddings in different destinations in Mexico. These events were only postponed during the pandemic. Mexico's beaches and colonial cities have been chosen as favorite destinations for weddings and romantic occasions.
This segment of the tourism industry continued during the pandemic, as smaller events were organized for these celebrations. And now that the pandemic is on its way out, romance tourism is picking up again.
According to a Best Day analysis, weddings and romance are essential in tourism "mainly because of the positive impact they have on the entire value chain involved."
Given the importance of this segment, the travel platform released a list of the beaches and colonial cities preferred by lovers.
Wedding and romance events, such as marriage proposals, bachelor parties, or anniversaries, are mainly held on these beaches:
—Acapulco
—Cancun
—Mayan Riviera
—Huatulco
—Ixtapa
—Nayarit Riviera
—Puerto Vallarta
—Mazatlan
—Los Cabos
Due to its architecture and landscapes, lovers also choose colonial destinations to celebrate that special event in their lives. Among them, they choose:
—Merida
—San Cristobal de las Casas
—San Miguel de Allende
—Oaxaca
—Queretaro
—Guadalupe Valley
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) has published that an average of 600,000 official Mexican marriages are registered yearly.
Quintana Roo is one of the entities where more events are organized for Mexicans and foreigners. Inegi estimated that at least 100,000 weddings are celebrated in this state, including civil, religious, and ritual ceremonies.
"The 15 favorite scenarios for couples are the beautiful beaches of the Mexican coast. Colonial destinations have also recently become popular for this segment," said Santiago Elijovich, vice president of Best Day.
