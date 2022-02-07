Romantic Unique Getaways for Valentine’s Day
February 07, 2022
While a box of chocolates and overpriced roses might check the boxes for Valentine’s Day, why be ordinary when you can experience the extraordinary, spending quality time with the one you love away from home?
From sun-kissed colorful cottages to cozy lakefront log cabins, rekindle the romance at a unique campground where you can unplug and reconnect.
Yurt
Staying in a yurt might just be your quirkiest getaway yet, so get ready to take plenty of pics for the ‘gram. At Bend-Sunriver RV Campground in Bend, Oregon, you’ll still feel connected with the great outdoors without sacrificing the creature comforts home as these come with a flat-screen television, private bathroom and a kitchen complete with a coffee maker and microwave. Spend the day exploring the 283-acre Bend-Sunriver RV Camping preserve perched on the Little Deschutes River, or hit the slopes at nearby Mt. Bachelor, a world-class ski resort, then return to the yurt for a warm-up in front of the fireplace.
Cottage
Take all the charms of a cozy coastal cottage and blend it with the spoils of the Sunshine State and you’ll get the Tropical Palms RV Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. Peppered with countless palm trees stretching skyward, Tropical Palms is a hidden gem set on 69 beautiful sun-kissed acres offering cheerful cottages in perky hues of pink, blue, yellow and green. Located just minutes from the theme parks (with tickets sold on-site), the resort is also walking distance from Old Town, a recreation of a classic Florida town with historic architecture, delightful shops, restaurants and bars (and some fun amusements too). Take in the inspiring colors of the evening’s sunset from your cottage’s private deck and toast to a getaway well spent!
Cabin
Recreate the romantic rowboat scene from The Notebook when you launch your two-seater boat on 22,000-acre Lake Conroe. Don't have a boat? No problem. Rent a jon boat, paddle boat or canoe right on site. Rentals are just one of the many amenities at Lake Conroe RV Resort just outside Houston, Texas. Immerse yourself in the comforting tradition of American craftsmanship with a stay at one of their many log cabins, where the entire interior offers rustic charm with floor-to-ceiling real wood paneling. Outside, roast s’mores for two under the stars, then retire for the night with a comfortable sleep – or pull a rebellious all-nighter with a Netflix binge!
Glamping Tent
Why camp when you can glamp? Marina Dunes RV Park just north of Monterey takes camping to the next level, bringing a refined vibe to outdoor getaways. Perched on 62 rolling acres of the captivating Marina Dunes Preserve, walk hand-in-hand as you explore miles of coastline when you reach beautiful Monterey Bay. Spend the day communing with nature, experience the iconic Monterey Bay Aquarium, or explore the coastal charm of nearby Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Big Sur or Carmel by the Sea. Then retreat to your picture-perfect glamping tent set atop an elevated wood platform. Sit a spell in a pair of rocking chairs, flanked by candle-lit lanterns while you soak up the salty air. Bury yourselves under the covers of the queen-size bed, and if a coastal chill rolls in, simply switch on the electric heater for a quick warm-up.
Tiny House
A duo of delightful tiny houses at Verde Valley RV Campground proves that less is more in Cottonwood, Arizona – just 20 minutes from mystical Sedona. Make your Valentine’s Day getaway a petite retreat as you settle into “Finn” or “Rose,” two distinctly themed tiny houses that may just be over 200-square-feet but have plenty to brag about. Spend the day hiking the breathtaking mountain ranges surrounding the resort, strap in and unleash your inner adventurer on a desert Jeep tour, kayak the Verde River, or sip and savor local flavor at nearly a half dozen local vineyards.
