Rwanda Announces Return of Commercial Flights
Destination & Tourism July 06, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers will soon be able to explore the beautiful East African country as long as proof of a negative COVID-19 test is shown.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Following the June 17 reopening of domestic tourism and international charter flights, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced that commercial flights will once again be welcomed back into the country starting August 1, 2020.
All passengers, including those in transit through Rwanda, will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a certified laboratory, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda. For passengers entering Rwanda, a second test will be conducted upon arrival, with results delivered within 24 hours during which time travelers will be required to self-quarantine in a designated hotel at their own cost.
All tourism activities, including primate trekking within Rwanda’s national parks, have now resumed in line with enhanced COVID-19 prevention measures. Special tourism packages are available for groups, families and corporate travelers for tourism products in Volcanoes and Nyungwe national parks. These offers, which can be found here, are valid until December 31, 2020.
For more information on the tourism reopening guidelines, please visit: rdb.rw/visitrwandaguidelines.
SOURCE: Rwanda Development Board press release
