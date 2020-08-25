Saint Lucia Achieves Lowest Caribbean COVID-19 Rate
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 25, 2020
Saint Lucia is reporting the lowest COVID-19 infection rate among Caribbean destinations, with only 26 cases to date and no deaths, a finding confirmed by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data. The country is easing restrictions on visitors as a result of the low infection rates, said Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) officials.
Coronavirus rates in Saint Lucia, which reopened its borders to international visitors in June, average 1.42 cases per 10,000 people, the lowest among Caribbean countries and a key factor in the government’s decision to re-open Saint Lucia’s borders to tourists, said officials. The low COVID-19 rates have also led officials to ease some restrictions on visitors.
“Mandatory pre-testing and on-arrival screening has proven to be effective,” officials said. “Having so far successfully managed the pandemic across the island, the government has also announced the easing of certain restrictions for visitors,” SLTA officials said Tuesday.
Saint Lucia visitors are now permitted to stay in “up to two COVID-certified properties” during their stay. In addition, guests at COVID-certified properties can participate in “water-based activities like scuba diving and sailing, following the protocols put in place at their hotel.”
SLTA officials say traveler pre-testing and strict adherence to travel protocols, plus airport and daily resort health screening, led to the destination’s success in controlling the pandemic locally. “Tourism accounts for 65 percent of the island’s gross domestic product (GDP), and Saint Lucia is proceeding with caution in a phased re-opening program,” said SLTA officials.
Saint Lucia travelers are required to submit an online pre-arrival registration form and proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test up to seven days before the date of travel. The entry protocol also requires airport screening.
COVID-19 certified properties include Anse Chastanet; Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa; Ladera; Caille Blanc Villa, Cap Maison, Jade Mountain; Marigot Bay Resort, Spa and Marina (scheduled to open in October); Sandals Grande St. Lucian; Serenity at Coconut Bay; Stonefield Resort Villas; Sugar Beach - A Viceroy Resort, Tet Rouge and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort (scheduled to open October 8).
For more information on St. Lucia
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS