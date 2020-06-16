Saint Lucia Debuts Tourism Campaign Following Its Recent Reopening
Saint Lucia, which began the first phase of reopening its tourism industry on June 4, unveiled a new tourism marketing campaign, welcoming new and repeat visitors to its shores.
The campaign launched with a 90-second “She is Saint Lucia…Let Her Inspire You” video, which features breathtaking images of the Piton Mountains, beaches and rainforest.
The video was inspired by the fact that the island is the only country named after a woman, according to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Saint Lucia government, which collectively created the campaign.
The overall campaign is designed to target all of the destination’s most important international and regional marketing through myriad marketing initiatives, including social media, digital marketing and dedicated e-blasts, tourism officials said.
“As the world gradually reopens in the wake of COVID-19, travelers are beginning to seek vacation escapes,” said Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee. “Our new tourism marketing campaign is an opportunity to highlight both our responsible reopening and the inspirational spirit of Saint Lucia, as we implement policy that allows us to coexist with COVID-19.”
He added, “Utilizing striking visuals and a message that illustrates how Saint Lucia can be a calm and relaxing harbor, ‘She is Saint Lucia…Let Her Inspire You’ gently reminds travelers that we offer the natural treasures and renowned culture that they seek. This is one stage of an overall plan to remind the world about our renowned beauty and the care Saint Lucia has taken in getting ready to carefully welcome visitors back with open arms.”
Fedee noted that there would be considerably more to come. “As we diligently work to jumpstart our hospitality industry and support our local citizens who depend on tourism for their livelihood, our efforts to build back our tourism industry will be ongoing,” he said.
For updates on Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 strategy, including safety protocols and the destination’s phased reopening, visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19.
