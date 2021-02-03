Saint Lucia Narrows Traveler COVID-19 Test Window
February 03, 2021
Beginning February 10 travelers to Saint Lucia must obtain proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test five days prior to arrival, down from the previous seven days, said Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) officials Wednesday.
Saint Lucia travelers are required to complete and submit a travel registration form, adhere to all island safety protocols including wearing masks in public places and shall be subject to mandatory screening and temperature checks at ports of entry and throughout their stay.
Visitors are transferred from the airport to their approved accommodation via certified taxi, said officials.
“In order to co-exist with COVID, we must constantly evaluate our safety and travel protocols,” said Dominic Fedee, Saint Lucia’s minister of tourism. “In due consideration of all factors affecting the health of Saint Lucian citizens and international visitors, we are tightening testing protocols based on our current conditions.”
