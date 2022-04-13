Last updated: 03:57 PM ET, Wed April 13 2022

Saint Lucia Records Highest Post-Outbreak Visitor Month

Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 13, 2022

Saint Lucia coast
Saint Lucia visitor arrivals surged in March. (Photo by Brian Major)

Saint Lucia hosted 32,110 overnight, land-based visitors in March, the Caribbean destination’s highest monthly arrivals total since the destination’s July 2020 reopening following the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The March arrivals represent a 21 percent increase over the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)’s forecasted figure, said organization officials. Between January and March of this year, Saint Lucia has hosted 80,811 air arrivals. U.S. travelers represent 56.2 percent of the country’s total stay-over arrivals - the largest share, with 45,400 visitors.

ADVERTISING
MORE Destination & Tourism
Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Greece Lifting Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions for...

Ship passing through the Panama Canal.

Panama Relaxes COVID-19 Masking Protocols

National Park

gallery icon Celebrate National Park Week at These Overlooked...

In a statement, SLTA officials called the increased arrivals evidence of “a strong start to the year [which] echoes the latest report from the United Nations World Tourism Organization which confirmed the Caribbean as leading the world in the recovery of stopover arrivals.”

“The region’s recovery rate sits at 61.5 percent comparing 2022 to 2019,” SLTA added. “This is almost double the total global rate of 32.9 percent. Saint Lucia is “the only country in the Eastern Caribbean in the top five” of highest-performing global nations in 2022, said SLTA officials.

SLTA officials identified the U.K. as Saint Lucia’s second-largest visitor source market with 30.3 percent of total overnight arrivals at nearly 24,500, guests, which officials noted is the highest share recorded for this market, even prior to the pandemic.

Saint Lucia’s Canadian source market “continues to show steady growth” compared with the same period in 2020 and 2021, officials said. The first quarter of 2022 reflects six percent of total Saint Lucia visitor arrivals following the Covid-19 pandemic. Visitors from the Caribbean and the rest of the world represented seven percent of first-quarter 2022 arrivals, said officials.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on St. Lucia, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Greece Lifting Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions for...

Panama Relaxes COVID-19 Masking Protocols

gallery icon Celebrate National Park Week at These Overlooked Protected Lands

CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Warnings for More Caribbean Countries

New Study Finds Americans Would Travel for Cannabis Tourism

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS