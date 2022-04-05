Saint Lucia Rescinds Covid Entry Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors
Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 05, 2022
Saint Lucia has rescinded its pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors, Saint Lucia Tourist Authority (SLTA) officials said in a statement Tuesday. The Caribbean nation has also suspended the requirement that travelers pre-register online prior to arrival in the country.
The new entry testing waiver for vaccinated visitors went into effect on April 2, said officials. Effective as of April 5, the requirement for visitors to register on the Saint Lucia portal and upload PCR test results and a vaccine card prior to travel has been “suspended until further notice.”
Under the new protocols, vaccinated travelers must provide a valid vaccination record as requested at flight check-in, during boarding, and upon entry to Saint Lucia. Fully vaccinated travelers have had the last dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least two weeks prior to travel.
Unvaccinated travelers five years and older must present proof of a valid negative standard COVID-19 PCR test five days before arrival. Unsupervised, self-swab antigen or PCR tests are not accepted. Passengers arriving without tests or with the wrong type of test will be tested on arrival at their own expense and will be required to remain in quarantine until the test result is obtained.
SLTA officials report more than 90 percent of arriving visitors to Saint Lucia are fully vaccinated and more than 90 percent of hotel and villa staff across the island are vaccinated, "with some hotels reporting 100 percent vaccination rates," officials added.
