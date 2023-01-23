Saint Lucia Sweepstakes Celebrates Nobel Prize Festival
January 23, 2023
Travelers can explore Saint Lucia’s distinctive cultural heritage this month as the Caribbean nation celebrates the 30th edition of its Nobel Laureate Festival. Visitors and residents alike can participate in commemorative events and festivities throughout January, all designed to honor Saint Lucian Nobel Prize winners Sir Arthur Lewis and Sir Derek.
Sir Arthur Lewis, Saint Lucia native and James Madison professor of political economy at Princeton University, was celebrated for his contributions in the field of economic development with the 1979 Nobel Prize in economics.
Sir Derek Walcott was a Saint Lucian poet and playwright whose works include the Homeric epic poem Omeros, published in 1990. In 1992, Walcott was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature.
Saint Lucia has more Nobel Laureates per capita than any country in the world, according to Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) officials.
In conjunction with the Nobel Laureate Festival, SLTA has launched a sweepstakes giveaway offering travel packages for one winner to experience the event in person in 2024. The prize package includes flights to Saint Lucia and a five-night stay for two at Stonefield Villa Resort. Sweepstakes details can be found at SLTA’s website.
“A visit to Saint Lucia means meeting our people and immersing in our culture," said Lorine Charles-St. Jules, SLTA’s CEO. “There are so many ways to do this, and we would love to see more visitors experience the Nobel Laureate Festival each year.”
Charles-St. Jules described the festival as “an opportunity to see more of the island, get out into the communities and revel in our heritage” via tours focused on art, poetry, history tours and even rum.
“Our prestigious Nobel Laureates have contributed to Saint Lucian history and culture for generations,” said Charles-St. Jules, “and we are proud to continue celebrating their global recognition with our visitors and residents.”
