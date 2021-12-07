San Diego Kicks Off Diversity Initiative
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 07, 2021
The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) has chosen participants for its Tourism Accelerator pilot program, which was created to “promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the local tourism industry by providing free membership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities to businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and those who identify as LGBTQ+,” SDTA said.
The 10 businesses, which were chosen from almost 50 applicants, reflect “the diversity of the region and the industry, embracing a wide range of business types with owners from a variety of backgrounds,” SDTA said.
Just some of the participants include a public relations agency, restaurants, an events company and an improv company.
The program, which is scheduled to kick off in January 2022, is sponsored by the U.S. by Bank of America and San Diego Gas & Electric.
The portfolio of services includes coaching from an operator or owner of a tourism or hospitality business, financial coaching, legal training, a $500 voucher for a University of California San Diego Extension course, $1,000 credit for SDTA’s digital advertising platforms and more.
Going forward, SDTA President and CEO Julie Coker noted that the tourism authority plans to expand the pilot program into an annual one while also increasing the number of participants.
“The goal of this Tourism Accelerator [program] is to increase the number of diverse businesses in our membership base, because that will give our visitors more diverse products from which to choose,” she said.
“When we grow the number of diverse businesses, we are helping to ensure the local tourism recovery is equitable for everyone, and that is a win-win for our residents and our visitors.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on San Diego, California
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS