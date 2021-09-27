San Juan, Puerto Rico Celebrates 500th Anniversary
Lacey Pfalz September 27, 2021
San Juan, Puerto Rico is celebrating its 500th anniversary this year, between the months of September 2021 and June 2022, bringing along with it new events celebrating the oldest city in the United States.
San Juan was established in 1521 as a Spanish military settlement, and it still bears the influence of its past in many of the city’s most iconic features, like its stone wall surrounding a portion of the city, its cobblestone streets, El Castillo de San Felipe del Morro and much more.
Other lesser-known but noteworthy historic sites is the Teatro Tapia, the oldest free-standing theater still in use, built in 1832. The Casa Blanca Museum was built in 1521 as the residence of Puerto Rico’s first governor, Juan Ponce de León, and offers a glimpse into the island’s past.
The San Juan Bautista Cathedral is the oldest in the U.S. and the second-oldest in the Western hemisphere, dating back to 1521. It currently houses the remains of Ponce de León and a first-century Roman martyr, Saint Pius.
Hotel El Convento was originally the first Carmelite convent in the Americas, built in 1651. It was a convent until 1903, and opened in 1962 as a hotel, where guests can experience a truly historic hotel in the center of San Juan.
The 500th-anniversary celebration will be celebrated in the city in a myriad of events, including art exhibits, parades, academic forums, a concert featuring international stars and much more, set to be announced at a later date.
