Singapore Exempts Vaccinated-Recovered Travelers From Testing Rules
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti January 24, 2022
Coming down with COVID-19 doesn’t carry too many perks, but the acquired immunity it affords once you’ve recovered can, in many cases, allow you to bypass quarantine, vaccination or testing certain requirements if you’re looking to travel abroad.
Some nations that require vaccination as an entry condition will actually accept proof of COVID-19 recovery in lieu of vaccination credentials; while, in others, a COVID-19 recovery certificate may only entitle you to bypass in-destination tests.
Singapore just altered its inbound international travel policy, making entry simpler for people who have recovered from the virus and are also vaccinated, God Save the Points reported.
Since launching its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) in October of last year, which aims to safely enable quarantine-free visitation by international travelers, Singapore has made adjustments to its entry rules more than once.
At the end of 2021, with the highly-contagious Omicron variant rapidly sweeping around the globe, the Southeast Asian city-state suspended quarantine-free travel. But, now, as conditions amid the Omicron surge has begun to stabilize and COVID-19 becomes endemic, Singapore is relaxing some of its entry restrictions.
Travelers who are both fully vaccinated and previously recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days of their arrival are likely eligible to skip all testing requirements, which should simplify their stay in Singapore. If you’re unsure if you qualify, the government has created a handy self-check tool.
Fully vaccinated travelers who haven’t contracted and then recovered from COVID-19 are still required to provide negative PCR or antigen tests taken within two days of their departure for Singapore. They must also take a second PCR test upon arrival at their own expense, and antigen tests every day between the second and seventh day of their stays if they leave their accommodations.
All international visitors are also required to complete a Vaccination Travel Pass (VTP) application, upload their proof of vaccination and obtain an entry visa, if one is required. Foreign visitors will also need to purchase travel health insurance to cover any potential COVID-related costs at a minimum coverage amount of S$30,000 (currently equivalent to $22,324).
For more information, visit safetravel.ica.gov.sg.
