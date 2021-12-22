Singapore Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Through January 20
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz December 22, 2021
Singapore has announced that it will suspend new ticket sales for quarantine-free travel beginning Thursday, December 23 through January 20, 2022 to help limit the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
According to CNBC, the suspension applies to both flights and buses to the autonomous city-state. Travelers who have previously booked quarantine-free travel to Singapore will be able to enter under the previous guidelines.
A press release from Singapore’s Ministry of Health reports the city-state has identified 65 cases of the Omicron variant so far. The country also boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 87 percent of residents fully vaccinated at the beginning of December.
Travelers visiting the country under the now-suspended quarantine-free rules must take a PCR test upon arrival, as well as daily rapid antigen tests for their first week in Singapore.
The new suspension of quarantine-free travel is the latest change in Singapore’s travel restrictions. According to CNBC, the government made stricter testing measures, postponed launching quarantine-free travel between countries in the Middle East and restricted travel from Southern African countries, where the Omicron variant was first identified.
“Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defenses, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted. Meanwhile, we need everyone to remain vigilant to reduce the risks of widespread community transmission, and to keep yourself, your loved ones and the community safe. In particular, travelers must adhere closely to the travel health control measures,” the Health Ministry said in its latest news update.
Singapore is not the only country that has suspended quarantine-free travel to the country. Thailand has just suspended its Thailand Pass program for international travelers, while Israel has banned travel to several countries, including Canada and the United States earlier this week.
