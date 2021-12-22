Last updated: 11:18 AM ET, Wed December 22 2021

Singapore Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Through January 20

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz December 22, 2021

Singapore's Gardens by the Bay at night
Singapore's Gardens by the Bay at night. (Photo via Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)

Singapore has announced that it will suspend new ticket sales for quarantine-free travel beginning Thursday, December 23 through January 20, 2022 to help limit the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

According to CNBC, the suspension applies to both flights and buses to the autonomous city-state. Travelers who have previously booked quarantine-free travel to Singapore will be able to enter under the previous guidelines.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

Popular US Cities Adding Vaccine or Testing Mandates

Chiang Mai, Thailand at Royal Flora Ratchaphruek Park. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Thailand Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Pass

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

Delta Air Lines Requests CDC Lowers Quarantine Guidelines

Woman taking a stroll through the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even in the Face of Surging Omicron, We See the Power of Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Fauci Says There’s No Need for US to Ban...

A press release from Singapore’s Ministry of Health reports the city-state has identified 65 cases of the Omicron variant so far. The country also boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 87 percent of residents fully vaccinated at the beginning of December.

Travelers visiting the country under the now-suspended quarantine-free rules must take a PCR test upon arrival, as well as daily rapid antigen tests for their first week in Singapore.

The new suspension of quarantine-free travel is the latest change in Singapore’s travel restrictions. According to CNBC, the government made stricter testing measures, postponed launching quarantine-free travel between countries in the Middle East and restricted travel from Southern African countries, where the Omicron variant was first identified.

“Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defenses, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted. Meanwhile, we need everyone to remain vigilant to reduce the risks of widespread community transmission, and to keep yourself, your loved ones and the community safe. In particular, travelers must adhere closely to the travel health control measures,” the Health Ministry said in its latest news update.

Singapore is not the only country that has suspended quarantine-free travel to the country. Thailand has just suspended its Thailand Pass program for international travelers, while Israel has banned travel to several countries, including Canada and the United States earlier this week.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For information on the latest travel requirements to Singapore, please click here.

For more information on Singapore

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Fauci Says There’s No Need for US to Ban...

CDC Adds Eight Destinations To Highest Travel Risk Levels

How Omicron Is Impacting Travel To and Within Europe

Israel Expands COVID Travel Ban to US, Canada and Other Nations

Dr. Fauci Comments on Air Travel and Omicron Variant

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS