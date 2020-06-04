Last updated: 03:47 PM ET, Thu June 04 2020

SeaWorld, Busch Theme Parks in Florida to Reopen June 11

Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Laurie Baratti June 04, 2020

Dolphin Days at SeaWorld Orlando, Florida.
PHOTO: Dolphin Days at SeaWorld Orlando, Florida. (Photo courtesy of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment)

SeaWorld Entertainment today announced the imminent reopening of Orlando’s SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove Parks, and Tampa’s Busch Gardens and Adventure Island on June 11, 2020.

Park reopenings will be conducted according to a State of Florida-approved, phased strategy, which incorporates capacity limitations so that social-distancing measures can be upheld while guests continue to enjoy their in-park experiences.

You May Also Like

SeaWorld, Orlando, theme park SeaWorld CEO Resigns After Only Five Months People

Rudolph SeaWorld Orlando’s Seasonal Festivities Soon to... Entertainment

Sesame, Place, SeaWorld SeaWorld Announces Location for New Sesame Place Theme Park Entertainment

Parade at Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando SeaWorld Orlando Offers Free Park Admission to Stranded... Entertainment

SeaWorld, DoubleTree, hilton DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld Earns Certified... Hotel & Resort

The capping, monitoring and management of park capacities will be made much easier through the use of a new, online reservation system. All parks will also be reopening with enhanced health and safety measures in place, which are designed to heighten cleaning and sanitization protocols throughout the properties; plus establish a new set of preventive practices for guests and employees, such as physical distancing, face coverings and temperature screenings.

In a statement, Interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., Marc Swanson, expressed his gratitude to Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis; Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings; Orlando Mayor, Buddy Dyer; the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force membership; Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor; and Hillsborough County Administrator, Mike Merrill, each for their support of tourism in Central Florida as pandemic-related restrictions begin to ease.

"Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards,” said Swanson. “We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve."

Dolphin Lagoon at Discovery Cove, Orlando, Florida.
PHOTO: Dolphin Lagoon at Discovery Cove, Orlando, Florida. (Photo courtesy of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment)

All parks will now require guests to make advance reservations online to guarantee entry on their desired date. Admission tickets will become available via the theme parks’ individual websites beginning on June 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Each park has also launched a dedicated website offering more detailed information regarding the new, enhanced measures that guests can expect to see once they arrive on property, including key operational changes. More detailed park-specific information can be found at the following links:

Seaworld.com/orlando/safety

Aquatica.com/orlando/safety

Discoverycove.com/safety

Buschgardens.com/tampa/safety

Adventureisland.com/safety

For more information, visit seaworldentertainment.com.

For more information on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Orlando, Tampa

For more Entertainment News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
NBA display at Disney Springs' NBA Experience

Latest on Disney World Hosting NBA Regular Season, Playoffs

TravelPulse Podcast: The Future of Guided Tours

Stormtroopers Enforcing Health, Safety Protocols at Disney Springs

Universal Studios Japan Phased Reopening Begins June 8

Universal Orlando Opening Several Hotels on June 2

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS