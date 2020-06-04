SeaWorld, Busch Theme Parks in Florida to Reopen June 11
SeaWorld Entertainment today announced the imminent reopening of Orlando’s SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove Parks, and Tampa’s Busch Gardens and Adventure Island on June 11, 2020.
Park reopenings will be conducted according to a State of Florida-approved, phased strategy, which incorporates capacity limitations so that social-distancing measures can be upheld while guests continue to enjoy their in-park experiences.
The capping, monitoring and management of park capacities will be made much easier through the use of a new, online reservation system. All parks will also be reopening with enhanced health and safety measures in place, which are designed to heighten cleaning and sanitization protocols throughout the properties; plus establish a new set of preventive practices for guests and employees, such as physical distancing, face coverings and temperature screenings.
In a statement, Interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., Marc Swanson, expressed his gratitude to Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis; Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings; Orlando Mayor, Buddy Dyer; the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force membership; Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor; and Hillsborough County Administrator, Mike Merrill, each for their support of tourism in Central Florida as pandemic-related restrictions begin to ease.
"Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards,” said Swanson. “We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve."
All parks will now require guests to make advance reservations online to guarantee entry on their desired date. Admission tickets will become available via the theme parks’ individual websites beginning on June 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Each park has also launched a dedicated website offering more detailed information regarding the new, enhanced measures that guests can expect to see once they arrive on property, including key operational changes. More detailed park-specific information can be found at the following links:
