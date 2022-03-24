South Africa Further Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 24, 2022
South Africa has announced the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions as the coronavirus shifts from a pandemic to an endemic.
In an address to the nation earlier this week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the country will remain on the lowest Adjusted Alert Level One with some welcome changes, including the requirement that international travelers provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to enter.
Additionally, all travelers entering South Africa will be offered vaccination on arrival and the capacity limits for gatherings both indoors and outdoors will be increased to 50 percent for all venues. Face masks are also no longer required in outdoor public areas. However, masks are still required indoors at shopping malls, museums, restaurants and on public transportation.
"We welcome the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as this presents great news for the tourism sector's outlook towards recovery. Providing international travelers with a choice between producing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours adds to South Africa’s accessibility, as a competitive and attractive tourism destination," South African Tourism Acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, said in a statement.
"After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South African Tourism's flagship leisure tradeshow, Africa’s Travel Indaba is back and will take place from May 2-5, 2022. We look forward to hosting the world on our shores once again to showcase all that Africa has to offer travelers from around the world," added Khumalo.
As of February 7, the U.S. State Department continues to advise Americans to reconsider travel to South Africa due to COVID-19. Officials also encourage travelers to exercise increased caution in the country due to crime and civil unrest.
For more information on current travel requirements in South Africa and other countries around the world, check out our interactive guide.
