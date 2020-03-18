South Australia: Wildlife, Outback and Wine Equal WOW
Wildlife, the Outback and wine put the “WOW” in South Australia.
Travelers can begin by exploring the state capital of Adelaide. The city, known as Australia’s capital of culture, abounds with laneway bars, boutique restaurants and endless festivals.
Visitors can explore the city’s Central Market, enjoy high-end hotels, explore beautiful botanic gardens or take in the Art Gallery of South Australia.
From there, it’s just a short journey to explore Kangaroo Island. While the island was affected by the recent bushfires, there is still a wide variety of opportunities to get up close and personal with Australia’s unique creatures such as kangaroos, koalas, sea lions, echidnas and more.
The best part is that by visiting, travelers help the local economy recover from the recent disaster.
In the northern part of South Australia, visitors will find the majestic Flinders Range, the largest mountain range in the state and the outback of South Australia. The region is rich in aboriginal culture and home to an array of wildlife as well as offloading opportunities, walking tracks, scenic drives and wild countryside.
Adelaide is also the ideal jumping-off point for the culinary inclined traveler. Just a two-hour drive from the city are world-renowned wine regions, including Barossa, McLaren Vale, Adelaide Hills and the Clare Valley.
Visitors can take winemaking classes, enjoy vineyard tours, participate in tastings and wine pairings and more. Some of Australia’s most well-known vineyards have their home in the region, including Centennial Cellar, Jacob's Creek, St Hugo's wines, Penfolds Magill Estate and more.
