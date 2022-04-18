South Korea Lifting Several COVID-Related Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 18, 2022
Government officials in South Korea announced many of the coronavirus-related restrictions still in place have been lifted due to declining infection rates.
According to Reuters.com, South Korea revealed the midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses, as well as limitations on how many people can gather, have been lifted.
Starting next week, the country will allow tourists and locals to eat when visiting indoor public facilities, including movie theaters and stadiums. While people are still required to wear facial coverings, the government said it would review plans to lift the outdoor mandates in two weeks.
Several international travel rules will remain in place, though, as unvaccinated inbound tourists will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine and fully vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative PCR test.
The South Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency said nearly 87 percent of its 52 million citizens are fully vaccinated, with 64 percent also receiving a booster.
On April 1, South Korea began allowing fully vaccinated travelers from around the world to enter and move throughout the country without any quarantine measures.
Travel Agent Academy recently provided examples of what awaits clients in South Korea. Not only will they find convenient flights from North America to Seoul, but once in Korea, they will also have a streamlined, easy-to-navigate infrastructure to take them to nearly all corners of the country, where they can try everything from temple stays to diving for oysters.
