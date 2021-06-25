Spain Eliminates Vaccine Requirement for US Visitors
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 25, 2021
Spain has removed its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for travelers visiting from the United States this summer, the Tourist Office of Spain announced on Friday.
Effective immediately, travelers from the U.S. will be permitted to enter Spain regardless of their vaccination status assuming they haven't visited another country prior to their arrival in Spain, with the exception of connecting flights without leaving the airport.
The only requirement for U.S. travelers is that they fill out a health questionnaire prior to departure. The questionnaire can be filled out online or downloaded at spth.gob.es. After signing, travelers will receive a QR code that they must present when boarding and arriving in Spain. Visitors from a country or territory considered low-risk will get a FAST CONTROL QR code that will speed up the arrival process.
Visitors to Spain returning home to the U.S. will still require a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three calendar days of departure or documentation of recovery in order to board their return flight.
Spain reopened to vaccinated travelers from around the world as recently as June 7, with the country's Minister of Health Carolina Darias calling it a "safe destination. We are in a position to soon recover our world tourism leadership," she continued. "The excellent vaccination data place us closer every day to the return to normality."
Travelers can visit travelsafe.spain.info/en for the latest information on travel requirements in Spain.
