Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Fri June 25 2021

Spain Eliminates Vaccine Requirement for US Visitors

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 25, 2021

Aerial view of San Sebastian, Spain
Aerial view of San Sebastian, Spain. (photo via peeterv/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Spain has removed its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for travelers visiting from the United States this summer, the Tourist Office of Spain announced on Friday.

Effective immediately, travelers from the U.S. will be permitted to enter Spain regardless of their vaccination status assuming they haven't visited another country prior to their arrival in Spain, with the exception of connecting flights without leaving the airport.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii To Eliminate COVID-19 Testing Requirements for...

Magnificent Cities of Central & Eastern Europe featuring Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest & Krakow

Eye on Europe: A Summer for the Ages

Channel in Amsterdam Netherlands houses river Amstel

The Netherlands Reopens To US Travelers With No Restrictions

A view from the Top of the Rockefeller Center in New York City

NYC & Company Launches Largest-Ever Global Tourism Recovery...

The only requirement for U.S. travelers is that they fill out a health questionnaire prior to departure. The questionnaire can be filled out online or downloaded at spth.gob.es. After signing, travelers will receive a QR code that they must present when boarding and arriving in Spain. Visitors from a country or territory considered low-risk will get a FAST CONTROL QR code that will speed up the arrival process.

Visitors to Spain returning home to the U.S. will still require a negative COVID-19 test result taken within three calendar days of departure or documentation of recovery in order to board their return flight.

Spain reopened to vaccinated travelers from around the world as recently as June 7, with the country's Minister of Health Carolina Darias calling it a "safe destination. We are in a position to soon recover our world tourism leadership," she continued. "The excellent vaccination data place us closer every day to the return to normality."

Travelers can visit travelsafe.spain.info/en for the latest information on travel requirements in Spain.

For more information on Spain

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii To Eliminate COVID-19 Testing Requirements for...

gallery icon The Best Beach in Every State

The Netherlands Reopens To US Travelers With No Restrictions

NYC & Company Launches Largest-Ever Global Tourism Recovery Campaign

Riviera Nayarit Proves Resilience With New Hotel Openings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS