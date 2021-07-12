Last updated: 11:08 AM ET, Mon July 12 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis Updates Traveler Entry Protocols

Destination & Tourism Brian Major July 12, 2021

Sugar mill ruins in Nevis
Travelers must “vacation in place” for three days under updated St. Kitts and Nevis entry protocols. (Photo by Brian Major)

St. Kitts & Nevis has narrowed its “vacation in place” quarantine period for fully vaccinated leisure travelers from nine to three days effective July 12, said Dr. Timothy Harris, the dual-island federation’s prime minister, in a statement issued Saturday.

Under the revised protocols, visitors will be tested for coronavirus on the fourth day of their stay and may “fully integrate” into the federation upon receipt of a negative test result. Non-vaccinated children under 18 may travel with fully vaccinated parents and are required to observe the same quarantine period.

Officials say 69.7 percent of St. Kitts and Nevis’ adult population has received one dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and 57.6 percent has been fully vaccinated. The federation “has achieved notable improvements” managing its COVID-19 cases since the first case of community spread was reported on May 19. To date, the country has reported 530 cases and three deaths, Harris said.

Previously announced travel requirements for non-vaccinated travelers are “null and void,” said officials. Since May 29, only fully vaccinated travelers have been permitted to enter the federation. Exemptions remain in place for citizens, residents and children under age 18 arriving from international destinations.

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Marriott Beach Club, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Paradise Beach, Park Hyatt and Royal St. Kitts Hotel properties are approved for stays by international travelers.

Brian Major
