Four Seasons Nevis Summer Family Packages Highlight Turtle Nesting
The Four Seasons Resort Nevis is offering families and nature lovers up-close access to the island’s turtle nesting season via its Sea Turtle Summer Camp package, available to visitors from June through October. The program coincides with the period during which Nevis’ beaches fill with native sea turtles arriving onshore to nest.
Designed in partnership with the Sea Turtle Conservancy (STC), the luxury resort’s Sea Turtle Summer Camp offers guests staying seven nights or more opportunities to experience inclusive, family-themed friendly activities focused on the conservation of Nevis' indigenous turtle population.
Hawksbill, leatherback and green sea turtle species all nest on Nevis’ shores, journeying hundreds of miles each season to return to the beaches where they were hatched. The turtles lay their eggs under the glow of the moonlight; only one in 1,000 to 10,000 baby sea turtles survive to adulthood. The STC program is dedicated to conserving, tracking and protecting sea turtles for future generations.
Sea Turtle Summer programming provides families with daily marine biology classes, sea turtle-themed arts and crafts experiences, guided nature walks and beach clean-up activities. Camp activities also include marine-themed dinner and movie nights and land sports including “eco-bio” golf.
The 350-acre beachfront luxury resort is also offering private beach cottage or pool cabana access and sea turtle-inspired baking classes as part of the packages, along with a personal golf cart, greens fees and golf club rentals plus private airport transfers. Rates start at $2,000 per night, double occupancy for ocean view room accommodations for two adults. Additional adults pay $775 while children ages five to 12 pay $475.
Guests who book Sea Turtle Summer Camp packages will receive an STC Sea Turtle Adoption Kit including a personalized adoption certificate, a Sea Turtle Conservation Guide, a membership window cling, a sea turtle sticker and bookmark, a hatchling magnet and a one-year subscription to the Conservancy’s membership publication. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis will also make a $50 per-booking donation to STC.
