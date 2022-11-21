St. Lucia Offering Up to 80 Percent Savings on Travel This Black Friday
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 21, 2022
The beautiful Caribbean island of St. Lucia is offering several different Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, and we’ve decided to share them so travelers can get access to some incredible deals on this truly luxurious island.
Visit the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s specific deals page to see the full list and learn more. Most deals begin the week of Black Friday and end on Cyber Monday.
Hotel & Resort Deals
Many hotels and resorts in St. Lucia are offering up to 80 percent discounts this year, giving travelers to the island an opportunity to save big on their stays in the only country in the world named after a woman. This list shows only a few of the best deals on the island this year.
– Zoetry Marigot Bay, St. Lucia is offering up to 80 percent off stays
– Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is offering up to 60 percent off stays
– The Harbor Club St. Lucia - Curio Collection by Hilton is offering 30 percent off
– StolenTime is offering up to 40 percent off stays
– Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is offering up to 40 percent off stays five nights or more
– Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is offering savings of up to $400 plus included airport transfers
Tours, Dining and Excursion Savings
Additionally, travelers can also save on their tours, excursions and special dining experiences while on the island. This list is only a few of the savings available to view at Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.
– Natural Splendor Tours is offering 50 percent off its Birdwatching and Southern Historical Tour
– Israel King Boat Tours is offering 20 percent savings on its scenic cruises
– Trims National Stables is offering 5 percent off of group horseback riding adventures
– Barefoot Holidays is offering 20 percent off its Flavors of Saint Lucia cooking tour
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
The Latest Travel Guidance for Mexico's Top Tourist Destinations
-
5-Star Luxury Resort in Punta Cana Is All-Suite and All-Inclusive
For more information on St. Lucia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS