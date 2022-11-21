Last updated: 11:04 AM ET, Mon November 21 2022

St. Lucia Offering Up to 80 Percent Savings on Travel This Black Friday

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 21, 2022

Zoëtry Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia, overview, exterior
Zoëtry Marigot Bay Saint Lucia exterior. (photo courtesy of Hyatt)

The beautiful Caribbean island of St. Lucia is offering several different Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, and we’ve decided to share them so travelers can get access to some incredible deals on this truly luxurious island.

Visit the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s specific deals page to see the full list and learn more. Most deals begin the week of Black Friday and end on Cyber Monday.

Hotel & Resort Deals


Many hotels and resorts in St. Lucia are offering up to 80 percent discounts this year, giving travelers to the island an opportunity to save big on their stays in the only country in the world named after a woman. This list shows only a few of the best deals on the island this year.

– Zoetry Marigot Bay, St. Lucia is offering up to 80 percent off stays
– Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort is offering up to 60 percent off stays
– The Harbor Club St. Lucia - Curio Collection by Hilton is offering 30 percent off
– StolenTime is offering up to 40 percent off stays
– Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is offering up to 40 percent off stays five nights or more
– Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is offering savings of up to $400 plus included airport transfers


Tours, Dining and Excursion Savings


Additionally, travelers can also save on their tours, excursions and special dining experiences while on the island. This list is only a few of the savings available to view at Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

– Natural Splendor Tours is offering 50 percent off its Birdwatching and Southern Historical Tour
– Israel King Boat Tours is offering 20 percent savings on its scenic cruises
– Trims National Stables is offering 5 percent off of group horseback riding adventures
– Barefoot Holidays is offering 20 percent off its Flavors of Saint Lucia cooking tour

