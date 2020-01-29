Last updated: 04:12 PM ET, Wed January 29 2020

Study Shows Promising Outlook for 2020 International Travel

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 29, 2020

Tourists pose for selfies by the Colosseum in Rome, Italy
PHOTO: Tourists pose for selfies by the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (photo via TFILM/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new study from the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) analyzed the underlying motivations and future intentions that influence the behavior of travelers.

Along with travel-focused marketing agency MMGY Global, the USTOA conducted the 2020 Portrait of the American International Traveler Survey, which showed the outlook for this year is promising.

American travelers heading to destinations overseas intend to take an average of 2.2 international vacations in the next 12 months, and 37 percent want to travel more this year than in 2019.

The 2,026 affluent American travelers with an annual household income of over $100,000 surveyed were chosen due to their collective feeling that the destinations they visit say a lot about who they are as people.

“The results are extremely encouraging for both our membership, as well as the travel industry as a whole,” USTOA CEO Terry Dale said in a statement. “Not only are American travelers not slowing down, but cultural curiosity and exploration are driving them to travel deeper and connect more personally to the destinations they visit.”

Some of the insight revealed during the study includes 92 percent of respondents choosing a destination to experience different cultures and another 89 percent visiting a place to find a new adventure.

Around 83 percent of surveyed travelers are looking to experience new cuisines when on vacation, while 87 percent of respondents said they prefer to focus on making memories over acquiring more things.

Other findings from the survey include 69 percent of affluent millennials favor group tours, 59 percent used a travel agent to book an international vacation and 41 percent said they avoid visiting popular destinations in favor of off-the-beaten-path vacations.

