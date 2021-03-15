Last updated: 01:30 PM ET, Mon March 15 2021

Sustainable Travel in Quintana Roo, Mexico Grows in Priority

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2021

Quintana Roo
Isla Holbox (photo via Quintana Roo Tourism Board)

Over the last few years, the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, famously known for its beautiful Caribbean beaches, incredible rainforests and stunning resorts along the Riviera Maya has been increasing its efforts for sustainable travel in order to preserve its ecosystem.

“We recognize the challenge that the transition to sustainable tourism represents, but we have great allies that are increasing their sustainability practices daily to continue the Mexican Caribbean’s standing as a global tourism innovator,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board.

Sustainable practices are growing in the state, from tour companies to resorts to local tourist attractions.

For example, the island of Cozumel has the only active pearl farm in the Caribbean, called the Cozumel Pearl Farm. The farm uses sustainable practices that avoid the use of chemicals and harnesses energy from the sun, wind and waves.

On Isla Holbox, the famously car-free island, is the site of Yum Balam, a Natural Protected Area. The walkable island reduces its carbon footprint because it disallows cars. Hotel Casa Blat Ha, located on the island, also has an orchard made up of 70 types of local edible and medicinal plants. The hotel is also designed to harness the wind and takes measures to minimize environmental impact.

The area of Maya Ka’an is well-known as an ecotourism destination, but its tour companies go far beyond travelers’ expectations. El Viaje de Kanan is a community tourism network that connects travelers with freelance local guides, who work as cultural ambassadors. Eco Tours Adventures is another local tour operator, whose guides are passionate marine biologists as well as certified guides.

MIA Bacalar Luxury Resort & SPA recycles the water it uses to be used for its property’s irrigation, composts food waste and the onsite chef’s garden grows local and chemical-free produce for onsite dining.

