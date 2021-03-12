Quintana Roo’s New Tourism Tax Goes Into Effect April 1
Donald Wood March 12, 2021
Travelers arriving in Quintana Roo will soon have to pay a new tourism tax.
According to Mexico News Daily, officials from the Mexican state revealed that arriving international visitors would be required to pay $11 for the privilege of visiting popular tourism destinations like Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Cozumel.
The new tax was proposed by Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez and approved by the state Congress last year, with the program expected to generate an estimated $29.1 million in additional revenue.
Travelers will be expected to pay the tax electronically when they book, once they arrive or upon exiting the state via a new website called Visitax. There will also be an option to pay in cash at airport terminals, but the tax is required for anyone 15 years old and older.
Joaquin Gonzalez said the tax was implemented to help fund more tourism industry development throughout the state.
While the new tourism tax is a flat rate for almost every visitor, travelers from Belize will pay 10 percent less “due to the large number who regularly cross the border to visit nearby Chetumal for short-term visits,” Quintana Roo tax administration official Rodrigo Diaz said.
“It’s expected to be an agile and simple transaction that won’t complicate visitors’ stay,” Diaz continued.
