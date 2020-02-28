Sweden: The Nordic Gem of Scandinavia
Destination & Tourism Nicholas Karlefors-Murphy February 28, 2020
Sweden is comparable to a flower in wintertime, hidden under the snow until it blossoms in the spring. But don't get me wrong, it's an incredible Nordic destination to experience winter sports and the Northern Lights, too. This is the newbie travel guide to Sweden for travelers looking to make their first trip to the Viking land.
Whether you decide to visit in the winter or summer, there will be a unique experience waiting for you to arrive. I might be a little bias as a Swedish American myself, but I have to say the Swedish summer is a time you sure won't want to miss!
If you are a coffee lover, the country's past time of Fika—a small pause during the day to catch up over a tasty Danish and a cup of some of the finest coffee in the world—is a tradition you might take home with you. It's a good way to enjoy a breath of fresh air away from the digital world one afternoon.
A destination within the country that you should definitely check off your list is the Swedish capital of Stockholm, a coastal city filled with a rich history, culture, and architecture. I seem to never miss scuffing my shoes along the tiny cobblestone streets of the old city. Every turn you make is a small original store or an underground Viking-style bar or restaurant.
In the south of Sweden, a few other cities you should check out include Malmo, Bastad, Gothenburg and the islands. The trains in Sweden are wonderful, so I highly recommend this being your main mode of transportation.
There are a few other stops you should make before leaving Scandinavia all together, including a quick trip by train from the south of Sweden to the brilliant Danish city of Copenhagen. Top it off by taking the ferry from Stockholm to Helsinki, Finland! Either way, there are intriguing experiences all around the Nordic gem.
A perfect way to say goodbye is enjoying a Kanelbulle, a delicious cinnamon treat, as your plane takes off over the horizon.
For more information on Sweden
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Nicholas Karlefors-Murphy
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS