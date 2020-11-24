Thailand Announces New Tourist Visa for US Travelers
November 24, 2020
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced a new Tourist Visa for travelers from the United States to visit for up to 60 days.
The Royal Thai Embassy said U.S. travelers must apply and receive approval before arriving in the country and being transported to an Alternative State Quarantine hotel for two weeks.
To apply, travelers must fulfill all Visa and Certificate of Entry procedures and requirements and fill out the Online Application for Thailand Visa and Certificate of Entry (COE).
As part of an agreement with the Thailand government, many of the country’s top hotels have launched dedicated quarantine packages. The amenities promoted in the offerings include meals, 24-hour nurse services, COVID-19 screenings and more.
Once cleared from the mandatory quarantine, travelers will be able to enjoy itineraries inspired by TAT’s recent campaigns. The tourism board invites Americans to explore their wealth of hidden destinations and dedication to sustainable tourism.
Earlier this month, Marriott International announced it had signed a milestone agreement with Asset World Corp to add four new properties under three brands across Bangkok and Pattaya, Thailand.
