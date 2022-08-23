Thailand Extends Visa Exemption to Revitalize Tourism Industry
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 23, 2022
Government and health officials in Thailand have extended the international travel visa exemption period to boost the tourism industry.
According to The Bangkok Post, Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the organization approved the extension from 30 days to 45 days between October and March 2023.
The government also revealed the Visa on Arrival (VOA) would also be extended from a maximum of 15 days to 30 days, starting on October 1. The moves were supported by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration office and related agencies.
The CCSA said it was making the changes to attract more international travelers and help revive the domestic economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdowns.
“We are looking to extend their stay as this will help boost tourist spending, revive the economy and reduce the impact of the pandemic,” Dr. Taweesilp told The Bangkok Post. “The goal is for people to be able to coexist safely with COVID-19 and live normal lives.”
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry revealed expectations for 10 million international travelers arriving this year, with over four million visiting between January 1 and August 16.
In July, Thailand ended its quarantine-free entry program, Thailand Pass. Vaccinated travelers must show proof of full vaccination and their valid passports upon entry, while unvaccinated tourists must show a valid passport and a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of travel.
