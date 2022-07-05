Thailand Eases Entry Requirements, Ends Thailand Pass Program
As of July 1, Thailand ended its quarantine-free entry program, Thailand Pass, now requiring all travelers regardless of nationality to enter provided they show proof of full vaccination or present a recent negative RT-PCR test.
Vaccinated travelers can enter Thailand provided they show their proof of full vaccination and their valid passports upon entry. Travelers 4 to 17 years of age can enter with at least one dose of a vaccination administered at least two weeks prior to their entry date.
Unvaccinated travelers can enter with a valid passport and a recent negative RT-PCR test or a medically administered ATK test taken within 72 hours of travel.
Prior to the new rule, all travelers had to sign up with the Thailand Pass system ahead of their trip, provide proof of full vaccination and purchase mandatory travel insurance. The new rule is supposed to help the country recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19 on its economy.
“Our country has been battered by this pandemic for so long,” said Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in a statement prior to the entry requirement change. “It’s time to make a full attempt to restore our economic growth with tourism. The removal of Thailand Pass will make it more convenient for tourists to come.”
According to Our World in Data, 81.1 percent of Thailand’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Thailand is reporting relatively low numbers of positive cases.
