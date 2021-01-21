Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Thu January 21 2021

Thailand to Consider Tourist Tax on International Travel

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 21, 2021

viewpoint at twilight sky in Phuket,Thailand
PHOTO: A viewpoint in Phuket, Thailand at twilight. (photo via Kapook2981 /iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Thailand's National Tourism Policy Committee has proposed a new tourist tax on all international visitors.

According to The Independent, travelers would be charged a tax of 300 baht or $10 if approved. However, it's not yet clear how the tax would be collected.

A majority of the tax would be put toward the management of local tourist destinations while the remainder would help cover visitors' unpaid hospital bills.

The tourist tax proposal is currently being considered by the Thai government’s finance and insurance commissions and additional details aren't expected until after the proposal has been passed.

Thailand recently reopened to tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic but international visitors face a number of hurdles, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government-approved facility at their own expense as well as multiple COVID-19 PCR tests, including prior to arrival and on days one, nine and 13 of their stay.

