The Caribbean's Most Underrated Islands
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 18, 2022
The Caribbean is home to many of the most spectacular islands in the world. However, some of them are rarely visited by tourists, which gives them even more extraordinary charm. Here are some islands where travelers can enjoy authentic experiences in unspoiled environments.
Montserrat
Known as the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean, Montserrat is rarely visited by tourists. However, it has started to host more and more who want to experience the Soufriere Hills Volcano, famous for its eruption in 1995, which is partly responsible for tourists preferring other places to vacation.
This extraordinary destination boasts lush nature with mountains full of hiking trails and fabulous deserted dark sand beaches. In addition, although it does not boast extensive hotel infrastructure, it offers comfortable accommodations, for example, in Little Bay, which has excellent regional cuisine, such as the traditional Goat Water, an iconic fish stew from the island.
In Montserrat, tourists can book boat tours to the volcano from where they can see the city of Plymouth, which was buried in the eruption and has since become a ghost town. The main beaches are Woodlands, Rendezvous, and Lime Kiln, which are also prime snorkeling and diving spots. The island's volcanic trails are excellent for trekking or mountain biking along lush vegetation by banana plantations and cliffs that offer lovely views.
Statia
This small Caribbean island is a paradise for divers and snorkelers because it has more historic sites protected underwater than any other destination in the Caribbean. Visitors will also discover stunning coral reefs and sponges, seagrass beds, and woodlands in one of the world's most biodiverse destinations.
Coasts surround the whole island with black sand beaches where large colonies of sea turtles nest. In Quill National Park (an inactive volcano), visitors can find hundreds of species of exotic birds and a lot of flowers and plants while navigating its countless trails.
In Statia, there are also many places where divers can see the remains of sunken ships, such as Anchor Point, where a centuries-old ship sits covered by coral and sponges.
Saba
The island of Saba, formerly known as The Virgin Queen of the Caribbean, which is part of the Netherlands, is an amazing destination for those seeking tranquility amid the most beautiful nature.
On Mount Scenery, Saba's most iconic volcano, visitors can hike paths through a cloud forest home to an extensive ecosystem of threatened species, many of which are endemic. While the island has no beaches, it does have impressive cliffs and significant diving areas that feature extensive coral reefs where countless species live, from small fish to large sharks.
Dominica
This spectacular island has a unique natural environment that includes tropical rainforests with more than 1,000 species of plants such as Morne Trois Pitons National Park, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Caribbean. Another is the Waitukubuli National Trail, where visitors will find many hiking and cycling trails.
Dominica, also known as the Nature Island, is the ideal place for those who connect with it due to its countless waterfalls, lush jungles, sulfurous springs, private pools, rivers, reefs, and beaches. For instance, Morne Trois Pitons National Park offers a mix of lakes, volcanoes, hot springs, and rainforests. Also, the thermal water site, Wotten Waven, stands out with several pools where visitors can bathe. In addition, Screw's Sulfur Spa offers relaxating experiences and treatments for wellness lovers.
Dominica also has a great gastronomic offer, with healthy dishes made from fresh products from the sea and local farms. For example, in Portsmouth, visitors can find restaurants serving sandwiches and recipes based on eggs, ham, chicken, vegetables, and fish, cooked with different recipes. These dishes are accompanied by fresh local fruit smoothies featuring guava, banana, mango, passion fruit, papaya, cherry, and Jamaica flower.
