The Hottest Luxury Travel Destinations This Summer
Destination & Tourism Virtuoso Patrick Clarke April 21, 2022
Leading global luxury travel network Virtuoso has revealed the top 10 domestic and international destinations for the upcoming summer travel season.
Within the U.S., affluent travelers are most often targeting the West Coast, specifically California and Hawaii. The latter recently ended its cumbersome Safe Travels program allowing for easier access in time for the summer. Florida is also a hot domestic locale, ranking third for 2022. The top three states should come as no surprise though as 82 percent of Virtuoso travelers indicated that they were heading to the beach for spring break.
Massachusetts and Colorado round out the top five domestic destinations as luxury travelers eye an escape to places like sunny favorites like Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket as well as the Rocky Mountains. Washington ranks sixth in terms of popularity in the U.S. and the surge in bookings to the state is likely in support of the Alaska summer season, according to Virtuoso.
The Evergreen State is followed by Montana, South Carolina, New York and Alaska.
In addition to Alaska, Virtuoso also points out that highly sought-after destinations like Africa and Australia are in demand this summer after being off-limits a year ago. Nonetheless, Europe still dominates when it comes to overseas adventures for luxury travelers in 2022. After the U.S., Italy is the top luxury travel destination this summer. In fact, Virtuoso advisors note that hotspots such as Italy's Amalfi Coast are nearly sold out.
Italy is followed by France, Canada and Greece. The U.K., Spain, Ireland and Switzerland also made the top 10. Mexico joins Canada as the only two destinations outside of the U.S. or Europe to make the cut, ranking eighth this year.
