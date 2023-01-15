The Importance of Wedding Tourism in Quintana Roo
Undoubtedly one of the trending places to get married in Mexico is Tulum, Quintana Roo. It is a place that has been described as paradise itself. In addition to its spectacular scenery, you can find fun, relaxation, fine dining and everything you need to achieve the wedding of your dreams.
The best time to get married is between November and May, since despite being high season, it is the best weather of the year, with no risk of rain during the hurricane season, which is from June to November.
Civil weddings can be celebrated in Tulum through a simple procedure. The celebration consists of a ceremony in Spanish (which can be translated into English, French or Italian simultaneously), where the commitments of the new couple are read, can be extended to include a speaker or officiant who makes a symbolic ritual with sand, the bride and groom read their vows and make an exchange of rings.
Located on a beach that seems like an endless stretch of beautiful white sand with a turquoise sea, Akiin Beach (or Ak'iin as it is regularly spelled) is an idyllic and highly sought-after location for weddings in Tulum.
Ak'iin Beach Tulum is a unique place located in one of the beautiful beaches of Tulum in Quintana Roo, is the perfect setting by the sea to enjoy a spectacular setting, and carry out that dream wedding ideal for sharing with family and friends in an atmosphere of absolute privacy with the highest quality service.
In this beautiful place, you can enjoy the best delicacies of regional and international cuisine, which will be prepared with high-quality products and will provide exclusive flavors for this special day.
The Attractions of Quintana Roo
Quintana Roo is a unique region in the world, rich and diverse in terms of tourist destinations and attractions: blue sea, white sand beaches, tropical jungle, archaeological sites, cenotes, subway rivers, islands, lagoons, Mayan culture and history. In addition, the state has an infrastructure that competes worldwide for its variety of lodging, typical and international cuisine, connectivity, multiculturalism and natural resources.
The Mexican Caribbean is a region made up of the paradisiacal destinations of Holbox, Costa Mujeres, Isla Mujeres, Cancun; Puertos Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum in the Riviera Maya; Cozumel, Maya Ka'an, as well as Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal in the Grand Costa Maya.
The Mexican Caribbean has three international airports in Cancun, Cozumel and Chetumal, two home ports in Cozumel and Mahahual, with connectivity to the whole country, USA, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia; a great diversity of accommodations, all-inclusive hotels, European plan, downtown hotels, boutique hotels and glamping. The Mexican Caribbean offers 109,779 rooms.
You can find something new to experience in every town, island and beach to excite the palate, the quest for adventure or the desire for relaxation.
Importance of the Wedding Segment
Romance tourism is significant for Mexico's destinations because of the impact on the local economy and integration of the entire value chain that makes this industry possible. It is currently an efficient driver of economic development in our country's destinations, capable of modernizing infrastructure, boosting other productive activities, revaluing cultural resources, balancing social inclusion and sustainability.
This segment encompasses not only destination weddings, but also ring ceremonies, honeymoons, bachelor and bachelorette parties, anniversaries, vow renewals, last trip before the birth of a baby -Baby Moon, second marriages, family travel (Family Moon) and a new niche that is growing exponentially with the current epidemiological and economic conditions, which are the "elopement weddings".
In Mexico, year after year the value chain of our destinations is specializing in this segment, performing a significant number of destination weddings annually, where the favorite scenario for couples are our beautiful beaches, however, new generations are also being attracted by colonial and adventure destinations.
