The Louvre Museum to Reopen July 6
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 30, 2020
The Louvre, arguably the world’s most famous museum with the world’s most prized painting, will reopen on July 6, officials announced on Friday.
The Parisian mainstay had been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The outdoor Carrousel Garden reopened on Saturday, May 30, and the Tuileries Garden open on Sunday, May 31.
“The Louvre is happy to announce that it will be reopening its doors after these weeks of quarantine that we have all endured,” Jean-Luc Martinez, President-Director of the Musée du Louvre, said in a statement. Visiting conditions will be adapted to adhere strictly to the recommendations made by health authorities, as we want everyone to feel safe at the Louvre, whether they are coming for work or pleasure. This period has not been easy, but commitment and collaboration will see us overcome the difficulties we are facing.”
Despite the facility not being open, the public’s love for the Louvre and the famous Mona Lisa painting never wavered. Between March 12 and May 22 (71 days), the Louvre's website was visited 10.5 million times, compared to a total of 14.1 million times across the entire year of 2019.
“Although we have been providing resources on Louvre masterpieces online, nothing can replace the emotion felt when standing face to face with such treasures—the raison d’être of all museums,” Martinez said.
In line with the social distancing measures outlined by French authorities, games and gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited in the gardens. To ensure optimal conditions, visitors will be required to book tickets for the museums in advance and new signs will be installed to control the flow of people throughout the buildings. All those entering the museum will be required to wear a mask and follow safety recommendations.
“I hope that those living in France and soon, in Europe find their way back to the Louvre,” Martinez said. “Now is the time to visit the museum, as we are all in need of a moving experience and real connection. Nothing heals the soul better than art and beauty.”
