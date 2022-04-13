The Most Popular US and International Summer Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke April 13, 2022
Allianz Partners has published its Top 10 Summer Destinations review for 2022, revealing that summer travel is expected to be up 16 percent over last year with almost three-quarters of Americans planning to travel domestically between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The travel insurance and assistance company analyzed more than 1,175,000 flight itineraries for trips between five and eight days in length to uncover the hottest destinations for summer travel and for the sixth consecutive year, Orlando and Cancun are the most in-demand places for summer vacationers.
Domestically, Hawaii is still sizzling after recently loosening COVID-19 entry restrictions and big cities are also making a post-pandemic comeback as Honolulu and Kahului made the top five and Seattle ranks second behind Orlando, with Boston, New York and Los Angeles finishing fifth through seventh, respectively.
Las Vegas, Portland and Denver round out the most sought-after domestic destinations for summer travel in 2022, bumping Miami and Anchorage from the top 10 this year. Notably, Portland's top 10 finish is the city's first since 2019.
When it comes to the most popular international locales for summer vacation, Americans have their sights set on Mexico, with San Jose del Cabo remaining number two behind Cancun and Puerto Vallarta jumping up an impressive three spots from last year to sixth in 2022. Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Montego Bay, Jamaica and fifth-place Punta Cana, Dominican Republic climbed two and three spots from last year, respectively.
"Our findings show that ‘revenge travel’ is about to be taken to a whole new level in summer 2022," Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners, said in a statement. "While it’s no surprise that Americans are planning to kick back and relax in sun-soaked destinations both domestically and internationally, U.S. cities that were once buzzing tourist destinations pre-pandemic, like Boston, New York and Los Angeles, are seeing a significant return of travelers this summer as well, signaling a positive step in tourism recovery."
