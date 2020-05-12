The Most Popular Virtual Tour in Each State
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 12, 2020
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing travel to a standstill this spring, many Americans have turned to virtual vacations, touring their favorite attractions from the safety of home.
However, the most sought-after sites differ from state to state.
The team at Frontier Bundles—an online authorized reseller of telecommunications company Frontier Communications—recently analyzed search results between March 4 and April 3, 2020, to uncover the most popular virtual tour destination in all 50 United States.
For many states, the most coveted virtual destination was a local attraction such as Walt Disney World Resort (Florida); the Georgia Aquarium (Georgia and Alabama); the Houston Zoo (Texas); the Monterey Bay Aquarium (California); the Shedd Aquarium (Illinois and Wisconsin); the Detroit Institute of Arts (Michigan): the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (Massachusetts); the National Aquarium (Maryland) and The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York).
Nonetheless, a majority of states showed the most interest in international locations. For example, the centuries-old Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru was found to be the favorite of Americans in Alaska, Montana and South Dakota while The Louvre in Paris captured the imaginations of residents in Hawaii, Minnesota, New Mexico and Rhode Island.
Meanwhile, Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum won over Arizona, Oklahoma and Oregon and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy secured the top spot in Idaho, Nevada and Utah.
Other notable international sites that emerged from Frontier Bundles' research include the Museum of Art of Sao Paulo (Connecticut, Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia); France's Palace of Versailles (Arkansas and South Carolina); the Acropolis of Athens in Greece (Washington and West Virginia); the Vatican Museums (Nebraska and Tennessee) and the Catacombs of Paris (Mississippi and North Dakota).
For those who can't wait to travel again, virtual tours of the world's top sites and attractions are a great way to fuel their wanderlust without putting themselves or others at risk.
