Last updated: 01:30 PM ET, Sun March 26 2023

The World's Happiest Countries Revealed for 2023

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 26, 2023

View of the Old Town pier in Helsinki, Finland
View of the Old Town pier in Helsinki, Finland. (photo via scanrail/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Want to get instantly happy? Take a flight to Helsinki.

For the sixth year in a row, according to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the world’s happiest country.

ADVERTISING
MORE Destination & Tourism
Lake Tahoe in winter

California Ski Resorts Extend Season in Wake of Record...

Jacksonville, Florida, USA Skyline. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Florida NAACP Pushes for Travel Advisory Amid Governor...

Infinity Pool, San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Resort, Sicily, Italy, The White Lotus

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News From March

We guess there’s something to be said for the Nordic countries.

“Benevolence to others, especially the helping of strangers, which went up dramatically in 2021, stayed high in 2022,” John Helliwell, one of the authors of the World Happiness Report, said in an interview with CNN.

The happiness even held up during the pandemic.

“Even during these difficult years, positive emotions have remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and feelings of positive social support twice as strong as those of loneliness,” Helliwell added.

The United States is generally happy but is well down on the list.

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Israel

5. Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

9. Luxembourg

10. New Zealand

11. Austria

12. Australia

13. Canada

14. Ireland

15. United States

16. Germany

17. Belgium

18. Czech Republic

19. United Kingdom

20. Lithuania

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Jacksonville, Florida, USA Skyline. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Florida NAACP Pushes for Travel Advisory Amid Governor...

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News From March

gallery icon How To Stay Safe When Traveling in Europe This Summer

VisitBritain’s New Online Accent Game Challenges Users To Speak Like Proper Brits

Aruba Tourism Authority Hiring For ‘World’s Easiest Job’

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS