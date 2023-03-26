The World's Happiest Countries Revealed for 2023
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 26, 2023
Want to get instantly happy? Take a flight to Helsinki.
For the sixth year in a row, according to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the world’s happiest country.
We guess there’s something to be said for the Nordic countries.
“Benevolence to others, especially the helping of strangers, which went up dramatically in 2021, stayed high in 2022,” John Helliwell, one of the authors of the World Happiness Report, said in an interview with CNN.
The happiness even held up during the pandemic.
“Even during these difficult years, positive emotions have remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and feelings of positive social support twice as strong as those of loneliness,” Helliwell added.
The United States is generally happy but is well down on the list.
1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Israel
5. Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. Norway
8. Switzerland
9. Luxembourg
10. New Zealand
11. Austria
12. Australia
13. Canada
14. Ireland
15. United States
16. Germany
17. Belgium
18. Czech Republic
19. United Kingdom
20. Lithuania
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS