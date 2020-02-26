There’s Still Nothing Like Australia
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 26, 2020
Tourism Australia has launched a new campaign to inspire tourism following the country’s devastating bushfires.
There’s Still Nothing Like Australia' was launched by Australia’s Tourism Minister, Simon Birmingham, and reminding the world that despite the devastating fires, there is still so much to see and do within the country, postponing a visit is not necessary.
The new campaign plays off the long success of the country’s ongoing ‘There’s Nothing Like Australia’ promotion and is supported by a $25 million rollout backed by the Australian Government’s National Bushfire Recovery Fund.
While the bushfires were destructive, one of the best ways to support Australia is to invest in its people, culture, wildlife and more by planning or not putting off travel to the country.
There are a diverse number of options for visitors traveling to the country from adventures in the outback to metropolitan cities to the turquoise blue waters of the Great Barrier Reef—Australia is open for business.
Travelers can use Australia’s diverse range of events to inspire their journey. Visit for sports, food and drink or attend one of the country’s biggest celebrations.
There are more than 200 events on offer during the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival. The event encompasses the entire state of Victoria, and visitors can enjoy everything from a picnic lunch in the Australian bush to food and drink masterclasses. This year’s event takes place March 19-29, 2020.
Travel down under during Australia’s winter months and take in the one-of-a-kind Camel Cup. Combine a visit to breathtaking Uluru with a fulfilled weekend at the Ayers Rock Resort for the Uluru Camel Cup 2020 to watch camel racing, dress up for the Fashions on the Field event and attend the Frock Up & Rock Up Gala Ball under the sparkling night sky of the Outback.
Truly, there still is nothing like Australia. But for those who are wondering how their trip might be impacted, Tourism Australia makes it easy to find out information on how bushfires are still affecting certain regions.
It is clear from the map, updated daily, that tracks impacted regions, there are very few that remain affected by the tragic fires. Visitors planning to travel should talk to their travel agents, tour operators and accommodation providers if they have concerns, and visitors can check each location they are visiting by name for a report on the Tourism Australia website.
