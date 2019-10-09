Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Wed October 09 2019

These Are the Countries Where Tourists Spend the Most Money

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 09, 2019

PHOTO: Where do travelers spend the most? (Foto de iStock / Getty Images Plus / crazydiva)

A new survey reveals the cost of visiting some of the world’s top destinations. Globehunters used World Tourism Organization data to provide insight regarding how much money travelers spend in each country and where they can expect to spend the most.

The results can help travelers budget properly for their next journeys, providing an idea of how much they will need when visiting specific destinations.

Below are the top 10 countries where tourists spend the most (per tourist):

Australia-$4,734

Luxembourg-$4,322

Lebanon-$4,099

New Zealand-$2,893

USA-$2,739

Qatar-$2,647

Panama-$2,416

Macau-$2,062

Sweden-$2,060

Maldives-$1,973

While travelers may be spending the most money in countries such as Australia and Luxembourg, the countries that make the most money through tourism is quite different.

USA-$210,747,000,000

Spain-$67,964,000,000

France-$60,681,000,000

Thailand-$57,477,000,000

UK-$51,211,000,000

Italy-$44,233,000,000

Australia-$41,732,000,000

Germany-$39,823,000,000

Macau-$35,575,000,000

Japan - $34,054,000,000

The fact that the U.S. makes more than $200 billion in tourism and is also one of the countries where travelers spend the most aligns with the U.S. Travel Association's desire for long-term reauthorization of the Brand USA destination marketing organization.

"Brand USA has kept the U.S. competitive in the global travel market and prevented the decline in our country's share of global travel from being worse," said David Huether, the U.S. Travel senior vice president of research, in a statement. "It is crucial that Congress works quickly to reauthorize Brand USA this year to ensure the future of the United States' travel promotion and planning."

Janeen Christoff
