These Are the Countries Where Tourists Spend the Most Money
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 09, 2019
A new survey reveals the cost of visiting some of the world’s top destinations. Globehunters used World Tourism Organization data to provide insight regarding how much money travelers spend in each country and where they can expect to spend the most.
The results can help travelers budget properly for their next journeys, providing an idea of how much they will need when visiting specific destinations.
Below are the top 10 countries where tourists spend the most (per tourist):
Australia-$4,734
Luxembourg-$4,322
Lebanon-$4,099
New Zealand-$2,893
USA-$2,739
Qatar-$2,647
Panama-$2,416
Macau-$2,062
Sweden-$2,060
Maldives-$1,973
While travelers may be spending the most money in countries such as Australia and Luxembourg, the countries that make the most money through tourism is quite different.
USA-$210,747,000,000
Spain-$67,964,000,000
France-$60,681,000,000
Thailand-$57,477,000,000
UK-$51,211,000,000
Italy-$44,233,000,000
Australia-$41,732,000,000
Germany-$39,823,000,000
Macau-$35,575,000,000
Japan - $34,054,000,000
The fact that the U.S. makes more than $200 billion in tourism and is also one of the countries where travelers spend the most aligns with the U.S. Travel Association's desire for long-term reauthorization of the Brand USA destination marketing organization.
"Brand USA has kept the U.S. competitive in the global travel market and prevented the decline in our country's share of global travel from being worse," said David Huether, the U.S. Travel senior vice president of research, in a statement. "It is crucial that Congress works quickly to reauthorize Brand USA this year to ensure the future of the United States' travel promotion and planning."
