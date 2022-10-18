Tianguis Pueblos Mágicos 2022 Generated More Than $7.5 Million for Oaxaca
Destination & Tourism Alberto Lozano October 18, 2022
From October 11 to 14, 2022, the Cultural and Convention Center of Oaxaca (CCCO), headquarters of the Tianguis Pueblos Mágicos 2022, received more than 20,000 visitors and generated an economic spill of more than 7.5 million dollars.
During this event, the 132 Pueblos Mágicos in Mexico were highlighted and 2,235 exhibitors participated in stands, 156 national and international buyers attended and held 1,699 business appointments with 121 exhibitors in the business area. In addition, 625 people registered for academic events.
In this regard, the Undersecretary of Tourism, Humberto Hernández Haddad, representing Mexico's Ministry of Tourism, and the Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, led the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the Tianguis of Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns), saying it has exceeded all expectations of attendance and estimated economic spillover.
Gastronomy had an outstanding presence in the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2022, with a special pavilion where 50 traditional cooks from the states of Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Yucatan and Morelos, held presentations for attendees, part of the wide culinary offer that Mexico has.
Likewise, chef Jorge Orozco, an ambassador for the traditional and pre-Hispanic cuisine of Mexico, showcased the book "132 Magical Towns. Gastronomic Tourism," which brings together ancestral recipes passed down from generation to generation and encourages travel to these regions.
"We successfully concluded this great event that filled us with colors, exquisite flavors, aromas, and unique stories that took us on this tour to every corner of all the Pueblos Mágicos, where the spaces became the center of attention for the expression of music, culture, and crafts, said the Undersecretary of Tourism.
He pointed out that the success of the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos represents an opportunity to continue working for the transformation of tourism, showing a more human face of travel, where regions can be made visible as quality destinations, open to Mexico and the world, and ready to provide a renewed, sustainable tourism experience, with warmth and quality.
At the closing of the fourth edition of the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2022, the governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, said that the main objective of Tianguis is to expand the tourism platform of Mexico and the states, such as Oaxaca, as they represent an opportunity to build success stories that directly impact in favor of tour operators, tourism service providers and tourist guides, the hotel and gastronomic sectors and the population.
The Ministry of Tourism reiterated the invitation for the fifth edition of the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2023, which will be held in the city of Pachuca, Hidalgo.
