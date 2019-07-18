Tokyo Reportedly Looks to Cruise Ships to Resolve Olympic Hotel Shortage
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 18, 2019
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games is headed to Tokyo, but the city is anticipating a shortage of accommodations with the influx in visitors.
According to a report in Agency France Presse (AFP), the city is looking to cruise ships to serve as floating hotels to resolve the problem.
Even a construction boom cannot resolve the problem of a shortage. The report suggests Tokyo could be short as many as 14,000 rooms for Olympic-related tourists.
Local officials are suggesting mooring ships in harbors in Tokyo and nearby Yokohama to house people during the Games.
Japan's largest travel agency JTB is onboard with the idea. The company has already chartered the 1,011-cabin Sun Princess for the Olympic period, which will offer guests everything they need from onboard spa facilities, jacuzzis and even a theater.
JTB is offering Olympic packages that combine rooms with event tickets. Two nights in a room with a balcony combined with tickets to an Olympic football match start at $1,850.
"Although we can't disclose the actual numbers, we have received an excellent reaction from our customers", Minoru Kuge, head of JTB's Tokyo2020 Project Office, told the AFP.
