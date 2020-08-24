Top Luxury Brands Opening in the Riviera Nayarit
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit August 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: A number of renowned hotel brands are making plans to open properties in this Pacific Coast destination. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The Riviera Nayarit will welcome two extraordinary luxury properties this fall—Conrad Punta de Mita and One & Only Mandarina—that together will add 400 new rooms to the destination’s hotel offer.
Even though the last few months have been difficult for the world’s tourism industry due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, top luxury brands have decided to put their money on the Riviera Nayarit, as demonstrated by these two important openings.
“The Riviera Nayarit continues to attract national and international hotel groups, which contributes to its growth in terms of tourism offerings; we’re very happy, because despite the pandemic, investors continue to place their faith in the destination,” said Marc Murphy, managing director or the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Conrad Punta de Mita, the first for this Hilton resort brand in Mexico, will open its doors in early September in Litibú, a beautiful area of great natural riches located in Punta de Mita. The new property includes 324 rooms and suites, all with fabulous views of the ocean and the majestic Sierra de Vallejo.
Following the worldwide trend of adapting to the environment, the hotel was clearly influenced by the local culture, represented in beautiful Huichol works of art and details in the common areas as well as the rooms.
Another great attraction is its location in the same private development as the Litibú golf course, offering guests the experience of playing 18-holes designed by Greg Norman.
Three pools, four restaurants and three bars, as well as the Conrad Spa, an original concept that includes a temazcal and seven treatment cabins nestled among the vegetation and connected by tunnels made by plants and flowers, all complement the resort’s luxurious offer.
One & Only, the exclusive collection of ultra-luxury resorts located in some of the most exotic locales in the world, is preparing to welcome the One & Only Mandarina Resort this November, an unparalleled concept that blends comfort, beauty and serenity located within the tourist development of La Mandarina.
Located on a spectacular cliff facing the Pacific Ocean, the hotel features 104 rooms, several restaurants, a spa and a convention center that embody the highest standards of quality and beauty. In addition, the entire complex includes one of the first collections of One & Only Mandarina Private Homes: 54 independent villas that “float” above the treetops or perch along the cliffs, each with its own private pool, mixing elegant interiors in the midst of the lush rainforest—a must for relaxing and connecting with nature!
One & Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit will be part of the collection of One & Only Resorts, located in some of the most iconic destinations in the world, including the Maldives, Cape Town, Dubai, Australia, Rwanda and Mauritius.
In addition to the grand openings of Conrad Punta de Mita and One & Only Mandarina, the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita has been undergoing renovations since July of this year, welcoming guests with a reinvented look after a multi-million dollar upgrades that spanned several years.
Along with its legendary hospitality, quality and personalized service, the resort offers a secluded beachfront setting and plenty of space to play, rejuvenate and reconnect in paradise.
Also of note, several renowned hotel brands, such as Marriott, AMResorts and Auberge Resorts are ready to present their new properties in the destination, and there are others with scheduled openings within the next five years.
SOURCE: Riviera Nayarit press release.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS