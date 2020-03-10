Tourism New Zealand Announces New Peer-to-Peer Trade Campaign
Tourism New Zealand announces its newest trade ambassadors to be featured in a fall promotional campaign.
The new trade ambassadors are:
—McKenzie McMillan–The Travel Group, Ensemble Travel Group, Vancouver, Canada
—Myste Wylde–Protravel International
Austin, Texas
—Andrea Espinosa Godinez – Harmon Travel, Signature Travel Network, Boise, Idaho
Tourism New Zealand recognizes the trade community is an essential part of promoting the destination, with peer-to-peer communication being one of the most effective means to build preference and address the barriers agents have to increase New Zealand bookings.
Michelle Rosenberg, senior trade manager—trade partnerships, said “advisors are our most powerful destination advocates with nearly 70 percent of Americans booking their New Zealand holiday through the travel trade.
“It’s incredibly important we continue to provide the trade with innovative and engaging ways to inspire, and ultimately, convert their clients. Putting the ambassadors at the forefront of our trade marketing gives us the opportunity to educate a much larger travel advisor audience and deliver trusted, authentic messaging.”
The ambassadors were selected in partnership with their consortia for their strong standing in their agency community, social media outreach, and enthusiasm to partake in the ‘WOW’ experiences in New Zealand.
The campaign is the second time Tourism New Zealand has used local ambassadors—in 2018, ‘Journey of Manaakitanga’ (hospitality) over delivered on campaign targets, with close to 10,000 advisors visiting the campaign hub on traveltrade.newzealand.com, which houses video, itineraries and planning support tools.
The ambassador campaign will combine Tourism New Zealand’s paid and owned channels with a focus on the ambassadors sharing their experiences through personal and consortia social media.
In addition to attending destination training events, the ambassadors will also have a chance to show their fellow consortia members a selection of amazing experiences as they’re hosted on a themed fam trip to New Zealand in May.
In addition, the ambassadors will be featured in three new training videos, set to premiere in August 2020.
The campaign themes are:
Selling ‘WOW’ Experiences
Experience some of the most unique experiences New Zealand has to offer, from wildlife encounters to bespoke activities in some of our most unforgettable natural landscapes.
Using Storytelling to Excite Clients & Motivate Bookings
Meet locals and learn the stories of New Zealand people and culture. These colorful stories will give life to your New Zealand sales.
New Zealand’s Food & Wine Offerings
Enjoy the unique tastes of New Zealand and see first-hand how food & wine can be interwoven into your New Zealand itineraries.
New Zealand is unlike any destination and this campaign will show advisors how they can include one or many ‘WOW’ experiences in their client’s itinerary.
Visitors to New Zealand arrive as strangers but leave as whanau (family), and what better way to share the unique Kiwi welcome than through our ambassadors’ personal experiences.
New Zealand has never been easier to get to–this year alone New Zealand will welcome three new routes from Air New Zealand via New York and from American Airlines with LAX/Christchurch and DFW/Auckland flights.
Advisors can interact with the campaign through Tourism New Zealand’s owned, paid and partner media channels to become experts in a range of New Zealand itineraries.
Advisors wanting to increase their knowledge of New Zealand and experience their own ‘WOW’ itinerary can plan an independent famil as part of Tourism New Zealand’s Explore PLUS Program.
SOURCE: Tourism New Zealand press release.
