Tourists Returning to Cancun, Other Popular Mexican Caribbean Destinations

Cancun beachfront
PHOTO: Cancun's beachfront resorts are great wintertime escapes from the cold. (Photo by Paul J. Heney)

As many of Mexico’s Caribbean coast destinations begin to reopen, foreign visitors have slowly started to return to the beaches and attractions popular with tourists.

According to The Riviera Maya Times, Mexican Caribbean destinations have implemented new health protocols to ensure the safety of employees and guests as they once again return to the area’s popular beaches and resorts.

While some public beaches remain closed, hotels can allow guests into the water, giving the properties an advantage as tourists come back.

Local media reported travelers were spotted swimming in the water near the recently reopened Hard Rock Hotel, which opened its doors with 16 other beachside resorts in Cancun on June 8.

“The most important thing right now is to revive the state’s economy, but we have to be careful with the health of our people,” Quintana Roo governor Carlos Joaquin said in a statement.

The country registered only 86,000 foreign visitors in April, which was a 2.8 million drop in arrivals when compared to the same month in 2019. Tourism accounts for 8.7 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product each year.

Web designer Sam Leon arrived at the Cancun airport Saturday and planned to meet up with a friend on a beach in Tulum. He told The Riviera Maya Times, “I’ve been stuck in New York City in my apartment for three months, so I decided that on the beach somewhere open was probably a good call.”

Many of the tourists interviewed as they arrived at Mexico’s most popular destinations were looking for a change of pace while waiting for more international travel restrictions to be lifted.

