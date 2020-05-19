Last updated: 01:14 PM ET, Tue May 19 2020

Mexico to Reveal Multi-Phase Tourism Reopening Plan

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 19, 2020

family on the beach
PHOTO: A family enjoying the beach in Cabo. (photo via AMResorts)

The Mexican Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR) announced it would reveal its multi-phase plan next week to begin opening the travel industry as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

According to The Riviera Maya Times, tourism advisor Miguel Torruco Marques said the reopening process would include new health and safety guidelines for all destinations and increased flight service to attract more visitors.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta flight approaches St Maarten

When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?

Destination & Tourism
EasyJet Airbus A319

EasyJet Cyber Attack Impacts Around 9 Million Travelers

Airlines & Airports
Amazing caribbean beach at Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas Targeting July 1 to Resume International Travel

Destination & Tourism
Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii Unveils Reopening Plan, Extends Traveler Quarantine

Destination & Tourism

SECTUR’s plan will outline which municipalities will be permitted to resume activities for travelers, with domestic arrivals the first focus and then international visits when travel restrictions from the United States and other nations are lifted.

The tourism agency will also be tasked with developing health and hygiene guidelines for businesses and tourists to follow, which will need to be approved by the Ministry of Health and local governments.

SECTUR also unveiled to the National Council of Exporters of Tourist Services the digital promotion strategy designed with VisitMexico to begin enticing travelers to visit and reverse the damage caused to the industry by the viral pandemic.

To bring domestic travelers back to the skies, Mexican airline Aeromar is offering three different packages as part of the Pasaporte Aeromar program, which would permit passengers to fly specified routes an unlimited number of times through the rest of 2020.

On Monday, Delta Air Lines revealed it would begin offering more international flights in June, including several to popular Mexican destinations such as Cancun, Los Cabos, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta flight approaches St Maarten's Princess Juliana Airport above onlookers on Maho Beach

When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?

Bahamas Targeting July 1 to Resume International Travel

Hawaii Unveils Reopening Plan, Extends Traveler Quarantine

Visit Lauderdale Launches Free Online ‘Junior Ambassadors’ Program

Saint Lucia to Begin Reopening Its Tourism Industry June 4

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS