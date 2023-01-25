Travel Talk: Highlighting 2023’s Top Trending Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff January 25, 2023
As travel comes roaring back, many destinations are reaping the benefits.
In this inaugural episode of Travel Talk, thought leaders across Northstar Travel Group discuss what destinations are drawing the most significant interest from travelers across various industry sectors, including leisure, sports, meetings and corporate travel.
Roundtable members discuss how economic changes, the growth of remote work and an eagerness to move past pandemic-driven travel restrictions are causing a shift in which destinations are attracting visitors.
TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman shares his insights on the destinations that American travelers will seek out in 2023. He discusses these trends and others with Northstar thought leaders including:
– Mary Pat Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Northstar Travel Group, and the panel’s moderator.
– Travel Weekly Managing Editor Rebecca Tobin
– Kenneth Shapiro, Publisher/Editor in Chief, TravelAge West
– Jason Gewirtz, Vice President, Sports Division, Northstar Meetings Group; Executive Editor and Publisher, SportsTravel
– Elizabeth West, Editorial Director, BTN Group
– Loren Edelstein, Vice President, Content Director, Northstar Meetings Group
– Mitra Sorrells, Editor in Chief, PhocusWire
Sponsored Content
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS