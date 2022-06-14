Travel Trends Ahead of Independence Day Holiday
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 14, 2022
As Americans prepare for a busy Fourth of July, new data shows the expected trends, popular destinations and issues facing travelers ahead of the holiday.
According to a study from The Vacationer, more than 55 percent of Americans—143 million adults—said they would take a road trip for the July holiday, while 43 percent revealed their primary mode of transportation would be a car.
More than nine percent of respondents said they would fly for the holiday, while the remaining 3.69 percent would take public transportation. The data also found that 26.5 percent of Americans would take a road trip within 100 miles of their home.
High gas prices are impacting travel plans, as 95 million Americans said fuel costs would affect their plans because they want to drive to their destinations. Another 13 percent said the high gas prices are impacting airfare prices.
As for where U.S. travelers are heading for the holiday, Skyscanner’s latest survey found that London, Athens, Cancun, Paris and Rome are the top five booked international destinations for Independence Day travel.
Domestic travel is still a popular option for the American holiday, with New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and Seattle being the top five booked destinations for July 4.
“The last few years have seen new destinations rise in popularity as corridors shone a light on some surprising gems,” Skyscanner U.S. Travel Expert Mark Crossey said. “Swapping your usual break in Cancun for Florida or California could be an unexpected delight.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS